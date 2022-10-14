ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike

DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
DOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

newportdispatch.com

DUI charges following crash in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
DUMMERSTON, VT
NECN

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WMUR.com

Milford man accused of driving wrong way on I-93 in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way, traveling north on Interstate 93 south in Londonderry on Thursday night. Douglas Lippert, 54, of Milford, is facing charges including reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and reckless driving. Police said...
LONDONDERRY, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after vehicle found stuck on Dummerston Covered Bridge

DUMMERSTON — A 51-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stuck on the Covered Bridge at around 8:45 p.m. According to the report, the driver, Matthew Campbell, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was impaired at the time. Police...
DUMMERSTON, VT
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
NECN

