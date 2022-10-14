Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike
DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
DUI charges following crash in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
NECN
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
Salem man dies after motorcycle crash in Beverly
Milford man accused of driving wrong way on I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way, traveling north on Interstate 93 south in Londonderry on Thursday night. Douglas Lippert, 54, of Milford, is facing charges including reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and reckless driving. Police said...
DUI charges after vehicle found stuck on Dummerston Covered Bridge
DUMMERSTON — A 51-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stuck on the Covered Bridge at around 8:45 p.m. According to the report, the driver, Matthew Campbell, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was impaired at the time. Police...
51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester. Emergency crews responded to the 66 King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
Massachusetts State Police: One man killed after crash during stopped traffic on Route 495
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
One Dead in Truck Crash on I-93 in Bow, NH
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he stole two handguns...
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
Serious crash involving truck snarls morning traffic on highway in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A serious crash involving a truck is snarling traffic on a highway in Andover on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police. Photos from the scene showed a trailer that had gone...
Truck Catches Fire, ATM Stolen at 3 a.m. in Somersworth, NH
It was a very busy few minutes in the middle of the night in Somersworth early Friday morning. First was a vehicle fire on Washington Street at 3:01 a.m. that Somersworth Police called suspicious. A few minutes later at 3:04 a.m. officers responded to the alarm at the Service Credit...
