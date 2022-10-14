Read full article on original website
wbkb11.com
Power Outage Stops the Lunch Rush
At noon Thursday, there was a power outage affecting most people near the Bagley Street and M. –32 intersection. The Alpena Power Company was able to figure out quickly why the electrical grid had an outage. The reason for the outage was a power distribution wire failing close to the...
wbkb11.com
WATZ Listener Appreciation Party
Saturday night, WATZ radio held their annual WATZ listener appreciation party & ultimate deer blind giveaway at the Alpena Events Complex. The party had free admission, with the doors opening at five. The live music for the party was the Country PoorBoys, on the Builders First Source stage. In addition, hors d’oeuvres and other snacks were supplied by Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe.
wbkb11.com
5th Down: Week 8
With only two weeks left in the regular season, teams around the state are looking to lock in playoff berths. Alpena fell 46-21 to Escanaba at home on their senior night. Jake Zann connected with Brady Pagels for two touchdown passes for Alpena. In the premiere match up of the...
