KFOX 14
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
KFOX 14
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
KFOX 14
Customers attracted to discounts at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Retail sales stayed flat as inflation takes a bite. Rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for others things. Some shoppers have to budget while others say shopping at outlet shops hasn't put a strain on their pockets. "It's cheaper,...
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
KVIA
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
KFOX 14
Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
Smiles, tears and of course hugs: Families reunite at ‘Hugs not Walls’ event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Hugs not Walls” is put on by the Border network for human rights. It is a time for families who live in the U.S. and Mexico to be reunited again for a brief time. The families were able to meet in the middle of El Paso and Juarez. The families […]
1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Crime of the Week: Two armed men rob Family Dollar in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery in central El Paso. On Oct. 6, two men walked into the Family Dollar store located at 6501 Alameda and threatened a store employee as well as a customer. Both men […]
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
