Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO