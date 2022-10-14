Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage man urges others to help
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Updated: 6 hours ago. Russell calls it "direct action",...
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael...
newsfromthestates.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The view from South Suicide Peak, now known as as South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is seen in May 2020. It includes other Chugach State Park mountains and glimpses of Cook Inlet. (Photo by Jania Tumey) The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a...
Mat-Su chapter of AMAC votes to dissolve after national headquarters fires its volunteer president
The first Alaska chapter of Association of Mature American Conservatives has voted to dissolve after the national office dismissed the chapter’s leader, volunteer President Mike Coons, who was the person who started AMAC in Alaska. The Mat-Su chapter met on Saturday and voted 30-2 to dissolve. The chapter, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Bethel and St. Michael to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Teams will be arriving Saturday to register residents for assistance and answer questions concerning the application process and what will follow, according...
alaskasnewssource.com
JBER runway gets a big upgrade
Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications. Updated: 24 hours ago. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 13, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on the snow crab closure, KDLL’s Riley Board on the fish that makes fat bears fat, and a story from her colleague Sabine Poux on Cook Inlet closures ordered back open.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: The Constitutional Convention Debate
Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC hears complaint alleging campaign coordination
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard final arguments alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign illegally coordinated with current staff and the Super PAC A Stronger Alaska on Friday. No decision was reached immediately, and the commission now has 10 days to issue a ruling.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this doesn’t keep happening,” Cox said. […] The post A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Rod Arno: Alaska Outdoor Council endorsements for Nov. 8 include Nick Begich III, Kelly Tshibaka, Mike Dunleavy
Alaskans’ opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities and harvest a wildfood source on public lands/waters for now and well into the future will depend on you getting out to vote. Listed here are candidates that the Alaska Outdoor Council has experience working with and find worthy of your support at...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 15, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Comments / 0