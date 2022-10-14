ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters

Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage, AK
Health
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Health
kinyradio.com

Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans

Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Bethel and St. Michael to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Teams will be arriving Saturday to register residents for assistance and answer questions concerning the application process and what will follow, according...
BETHEL, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

JBER runway gets a big upgrade

Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna

Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report October 13, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on the snow crab closure, KDLL’s Riley Board on the fish that makes fat bears fat, and a story from her colleague Sabine Poux on Cook Inlet closures ordered back open.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office

Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
ALASKA STATE
Health
aircargonews.net

Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop

Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: The Constitutional Convention Debate

Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

APOC hears complaint alleging campaign coordination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard final arguments alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign illegally coordinated with current staff and the Super PAC A Stronger Alaska on Friday. No decision was reached immediately, and the commission now has 10 days to issue a ruling.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Ben Stevens dies at 63

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody

Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this doesn’t keep happening,” Cox said. […] The post A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 15, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE

