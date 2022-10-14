Read full article on original website
Related
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
As GOP nominees struggle in linchpin states, moderate Joe O’Dea is hoping to eke out a surprise win in purple Colorado.
Biden's Economic Advisers See Signs 'Fed Actions Are Having Effect' Amid Inflation Woes
Economic advisers in the Biden administration have reportedly stated the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes to rein in inflation is beginning to work, while President Joe Biden is doing everything possible to support the central bank. On Inflation: Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden’s council of economic advisers, said on...
Jeff Van Drew faces Timothy Alexander in second district congressional contest
BRIDGETON — The 2nd Congressional District race features U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a two-term Republican, facing first-time candidate Timothy C. Alexander, a Democrat, in a contest playing out across the southernmost swath of New Jersey. Both Van Drew and Alexander decisively saw off opponents to win their June 7 primary elections to...
Comments / 0