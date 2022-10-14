Read full article on original website
Related
Covered Bridge Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Parke County
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The largest festival in Indiana is returning to Parke County, as the Covered Bridge festival kicked off it’s 10-day celebration last Friday. Jim Meece has been involved in the festival as a vendor, set up in Rockville, where he sells sassafras candy. He said it’s been special to watch the festival grow […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future
(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
Part of US-150 closed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main
The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center. The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute. Tonight’s...
Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
cbs4indy.com
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
mymixfm.com
Vigo County Schools receive $154,000 to increase safety
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and security in schools.
foxillinois.com
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
mymixfm.com
“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
wrtv.com
Man dies after troopers say he drove off of I-70 and ended up in a yard
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after police say he drove off of I-70 and ended up in someone's yard. Indiana State Police troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area, located near the I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange. According to preliminary information, for unknown reasons the man...
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Comments / 0