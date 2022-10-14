ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future

(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Part of US-150 closed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.  ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main

The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center. The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute. Tonight’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mymixfm.com

Vigo County Schools receive $154,000 to increase safety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and security in schools.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
foxillinois.com

Urbana fire department responds to house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
URBANA, IL
mymixfm.com

“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Farming equipment stolen, quickly found

SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody.  It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen.  The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
SIDELL, IL
WTHR

62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
MOORESVILLE, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

