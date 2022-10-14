Read full article on original website
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
saturdaytradition.com
Youngstown State football unveils new helmet design for Week 7
Youngstown State might have the most underrated mascot in all of college football. This week, the Penguins might have the most underrated helmet in the game as well. The program is set to wear a unique penguin-themed lid during its Week 7 matchup against Indiana State. Pete the Penguin, a staple of the program’s history has been blown up to fit around the sides, giving fans an up-close and personal look at his beak and all the trimmings.
Highlights: Warren Harding vs. Chaney
Warren Harding (2-6) will travel to Austintown Fitch for their regular season finale. Chaney (7-1) will host Youngstown East.
Williams’ historic night paces Fitch past Boardman
Boardman (4-5) will visit Canfield in their regular season finale. Austintown Fitch (8-1) will play host to Warren Harding.
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
Highlights: Youngstown East vs. Ursuline
Youngstown East (0-8) will visit Chaney next week in the regular season finale. Ursuline (6-2) will host Cardinal Mooney.
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities.
Highlight: Farrell catches punt team sleeping
An interesting play happened early in the third quarter with the Steelers already leading 14-0. Sharon's first offensive drive of the half stalled, leading to a punt.
Wilson, Farrell offense explodes on ‘Game of the Week’
Farrell (6-1) will host Slippery Rock in their regular season finale. Sharon (4-3) will visit Greenville next week.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Archbold Girls Soccer
ARCHBOLD – Macy Burton scored with six seconds left in the first half and the Golden Bears defense locked down Archbold in the second half for the win, clinching their second straight NWOAL title. Calysta Wasson led the Bryan defensive effort by turning away eight shots in goal. Bryan...
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
