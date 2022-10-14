Youngstown State might have the most underrated mascot in all of college football. This week, the Penguins might have the most underrated helmet in the game as well. The program is set to wear a unique penguin-themed lid during its Week 7 matchup against Indiana State. Pete the Penguin, a staple of the program’s history has been blown up to fit around the sides, giving fans an up-close and personal look at his beak and all the trimmings.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO