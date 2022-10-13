Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
houstononthecheap.com
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Thrillist
The Best Sports Bars in Houston
With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
hellowoodlands.com
The Post Oak Collection Opens Showroom in The Woodlands
HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, is excited to announce its second Houston-area location now open in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, offering a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
MySanAntonio
Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
Houston businesswoman heads lock company designed to make schools, homes safer
HOUSTON — This Hispanic Heritage Month we're celebrating inspiring figures in the community like a Houston businesswoman who's defied all the odds to become successful. Anna Reger is a petite powerhouse who has started and built businesses throughout the years. Her business headquarters is located in northwest Houston. The...
q973radio.com
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman says her 7-year-old dog died just hours after being groomed at popular pet store
HOUSTON - According to vet records, the pitbull mix named Dolce got a clean bill of health last August. Yet, three weeks later, she would be dead. "She was my sweet little girl," said Velisa Oliver, Dolce's owner. The only thing Oliver has left of her beloved pet is her...
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
thekatynews.com
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
thewrangleronline.com
History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory
Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
