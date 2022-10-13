ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The Best Sports Bars in Houston

With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Post Oak Collection Opens Showroom in The Woodlands

HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, is excited to announce its second Houston-area location now open in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, offering a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
HOUSTON, TX
thewrangleronline.com

History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory

Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
SUGAR LAND, TX

