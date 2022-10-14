Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas played ugly, but managed to win
It wasn’t pretty for the Texas Longhorns, but a win is a win, especially against an Iowa State Cyclones team that’s beaten you on the last three outings. There is a lot to clean up for the Longhorns, especially defensively, as they head into the toughest stretch of the season — one that will likely define the narrative of the season. So what is there to clean up following the home win to notch their fifth win of the season?
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition
Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Iowa State: Five Observations and Sunday Chat
They can’t all be pretty. Sometimes you have gut out an ugly win even when you don’t bring your best game to the yard that day. Last year, we became accustomed to watching this Texas team come up on the short end of the stick in close games. Yesterday in Austin might be a small sign that maybe things could be changing.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State live updates: Xavier Worthy catches TD on fourth down for 24-21 lead
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns have turned in two blowout victories since the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a matchup against a desperate Iowa State Cyclones team looking for its first win in Big 12 play. Kickoff is at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings. Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns came to play in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in the Cotton Bowl. Their 49-0 triumph was the most points Texas has ever scored in the rivalry and delivered Oklahoma their biggest shutout loss in history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling matched with quarterback Quinn Ewers’ amazing execution put the offense in full throttle. We also saw the defense seem to play at full intensity for the whole game, granted OU quarterback Davis Beville did not seem to pose a threat at any point during the game.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home meeting with Iowa State
On Saturday morning, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in hopes of another stop of their revenge tour. The last time around, the Cyclones overcame a slow start to enjoy a 30-7 win, but the Horns enter as the favorites in hopes of a three-game conference win streak.
Burnt Orange Nation
Wide Right & Natty Lite Q&A: Iowa State needs to find rhythm
The Iowa State Cyclones are riding a three-game win streak over the Texas Longhorns, dating back the narrow win in Ames in 2019. Much of what made up those teams have moved on, so the Cyclones are looking to recreate that magic and keep the streak alive, while snapping their three-game Big 12 losing streak in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players
The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers JUCO DT Derick Hunter
The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Hinds (Miss) Community College defensive tackle Derick Hunter Jr, originally a Texas A&M signee from the 2019 recruiting class who picked the Aggies over Florida, Florida State, and Miami. Hunter redshirted his freshman year and then played in every game on special...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After struggling to open conference play, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in rhythm, after the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ignited the offense to a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, Texas has an opportunity to not only avenge one of last year’s most embarrassing losses,...
Comments / 0