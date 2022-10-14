Read full article on original website
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
Fintech Firm NorthOne Announces $67M Series B Round
NorthOne recently announced it has raised $67 million in Series B funding. With participation from new and existing investors, NorthOne claims it is poised “to further expand the reach of its business banking and financial management platform across all sectors of the small business community.”. NorthOne is a financial...
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
UBCI Selects Profile Software’s Treasury Management Solution
Profile Software, a financial solutions provider, has announced that UBCI (Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie) has selected Acumen.plus, the internationally implemented Treasury Management solution, “to effectively cover the entire spectrum of treasury and streamline their operations in the most efficient way.”. The solution, which “offers full...
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
Data Solutions Provider Sagacity Solutions Acquires REaD Group
Data solutions provider, Sagacity Solutions Ltd., recently announced its acquisition of data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group Ltd. The acquisition will give clients “a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with … comprehensive insights.” Sagacity will “provide an intelligently informed customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.”
Crypto.com Announces Paris as European Regional Headquarters
Crypto.com, which claims to be the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, announced it will “invest €150 million in France to support the establishment of its market operations, including a regional headquarters in Paris.”. This investment “follows Crypto.com being registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by...
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Kakao shares slump as outage sparks calls for antitrust scrutiny
SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kakao Corp (035720.KS) plunged on Monday after a widespread outage in the country's largest mobile chat app triggered a sharp political backlash and calls for increased scrutiny on the company's market dominance.
Visa Program Unlocks Opportunities in Creator Economy
Creators are driving a “revolution” in digital commerce and culture – producing content that entertains, engages, and “educates online communities in powerful new ways.”. To serve this growing category of small business, Visa (NYSE: V) announced “the launch of the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program.” The...
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
'Walled-in' China under Xi Jinping poses long-term global challenges
During China's National Day holiday in early October, several expatriate friends and I took our young children -- who are of mixed races and tend to stand out in a Chinese crowd -- to the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing.
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
Icertis Introduces Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking, Financial Services
Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recently announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is “packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify...
Budget airline pledges to ramp up UK-US operations
A low-cost airline has pledged to serve more US destinations from Gatwick.Norse Atlantic Airways announced that its UK subsidiary has been given the go-ahead to operate point-to-point flights between the West Sussex airport and the US.The company said the Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US has proposed to grant it a foreign air carrier permit.Norse began flying between Gatwick and New York in August, with return trips available from £255.But aviation regulations mean it is forced to offer a connection with Norway for every flight.The authorisation from the US will allow the company to run flights to and from...
Ethereum Staking After Merge: Launchnodes Introduces Geth Nodes for ETH Staking
Launchnodes recently announced the rollout of Geth Nodes for Ethereum staking on AWS, following Ethereum’s successful ‘Merge’ in late September 2022. Using Geth nodes (execution layer clients) on AWS is “a cheap and easy way to enable staking through any consensus layer client when staking Ethereum.”
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales - executive
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault (RENA.PA) brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
