thevillagereporter.com
Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available At Jim’s Carry-Out & Pioneer Village Office
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome Jim’s Carry-Out in Pioneer and the Pioneer Village Office to its list of area vendors offering copies of “The Village Reporter” for sale. Jim’s Carry-Out is located at 406 N. State Street, and the Pioneer Village Office is located at...
nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase
Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
thevillagereporter.com
Vegabond Village In Cecil Closes
CLOSED… A sign hangs on the door at the Vegabond Village in Cecil. After 72 year, the property is closed. After 72 years of service in Cecil, The Vegabond Village has reached the end of operation. Officially closing at 3:00 p.m. on October 9th and was busy with those coming to order food one last time and say goodbye.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
hometownstations.com
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
wktn.com
Man Wanted for Over a Year in Allen County Arrested
An Allen County man who was wanted for over a year on drug and weapon related charges was arrested this week. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Jaquaveious E. Harvey was taken into custody without incident. Multiple hours of surveillance and investigative...
thevillagereporter.com
ADAMh Board Approves D.A.R.E. Contracts, Supports Possible Housing Projects
Four D.A.R.E. contracts were approved for the current school year at the October 13 meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board. The funding will support a variety of drug awareness and prevention programs presented by trained law enforcement officers. The following D.A.R.E. contracts were awarded: Defiance County sheriff’s office, $7,500...
WTOL-TV
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 students and an adult at Rogers High School
Warrants have been issued for three more juveniles. A TPS spokesperson said the fight involved several students and happened while they waited for a school bus.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WANE-TV
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Lucas Co. Sheriff seeking info on suspect who fled, led officers on pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect who recently led authorities on a high speed chase. Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop. The pursuit was called off when officers determined the chase was too dangerous.
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
13abc.com
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. You can watch it in full below. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week...
