Think Victoria and disasters and you’ll think bushfires. But floods can hit – just not as often. Today is one of those days, with much of the state under a flood watch. Premier Dan Andrews says the floods are likely to be the most significant in years. Evacuations are likely. Floodwaters are pushing down the Goulburn to the Murray. Major flooding in the Maribyrnong, which runs through towns and Melbourne’s west. Emergency services say evacuations may be necessary. Towns are sandbagging flood-prone areas. Some have been cut off by rising waters. The state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, is spilling over....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO