Thousands of people across southeast Australia have been ordered to evacuate as two days of torrential rain triggered flash flooding in the area.Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania saw fast-moving water bursting river banks, after they observed more than a month’s worth of rain since late Wednesday, said officials.In New South Wales, a 63-year-old man was reported missing in flood waters, while another person was reported missing in central Victoria today, said officials. While no details of the missing person from Victoria town have been released,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO