Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Man Accused of Murder + Trying to Torch Homeless Camp

A Colorado man has been arrested and is facing some hefty charges including first-degree murder and arson. Who is the Colorado Man Accused of Committing Arson and Murder?. The man who has been arrested and charged with serious felonies including first-degree murder and arson has been identified as Gregory Paul Lee of Colorado Springs. Lee is 64 years old and has been related to at least two major crimes that have recently taken place in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party

Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

Want to help the pika population in Colorado? There’s an app for that.

Above 8,000 feet in Colorado, pikas — a tiny, furry animal with large mouse-like ears — can be seen and heard on hiking and rock-climbing trails. “When I’m up in the mountains, one of my favorite things is hearing a pika squeak or seeing one,” Andrew Wells, co-director of the Colorado Pika Project and community conservation coordinator at Denver Zoo said. “It’s like a burst of excitement.”
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard

Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Wolves Suspected of Killing 22 Calves, Injuring More

Colorado Parks and Wildlife suspects that local wolf populations near Meeker, CO are responsible for the deaths of 22 600-pound calves. They’ve also reportedly been charged with injuring many more. What follows is the agency’s full findings so far. According to the Coloradoan, the wildlife agency believed the...
MEEKER, CO

