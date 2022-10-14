Read full article on original website
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
9News
About 10% of eligible Coloradans have received the Omicron booster
Michelle Jackson hoped to be a part of that 10%. The Colorado content creator was scheduled to get her booster but her health had other plans.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Colorado Man Accused of Murder + Trying to Torch Homeless Camp
A Colorado man has been arrested and is facing some hefty charges including first-degree murder and arson. Who is the Colorado Man Accused of Committing Arson and Murder?. The man who has been arrested and charged with serious felonies including first-degree murder and arson has been identified as Gregory Paul Lee of Colorado Springs. Lee is 64 years old and has been related to at least two major crimes that have recently taken place in the area.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
coloradosun.com
Housing Lottery: Inside a manufactured neighborhood fighting Colorado’s high country housing crisis
NORWOOD — “Didn’t I tell you it would be a pretty cool hole?” Benji Cook says to his 12-year-old twins, Maddy and Max. He jumps into the concrete-walled pit. Maddy pulls the headphones down from her ears. “Yeah so cool, Dad,” she says. “Where’s my room?”...
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Washington Examiner
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
lamarledger.com
Want to help the pika population in Colorado? There’s an app for that.
Above 8,000 feet in Colorado, pikas — a tiny, furry animal with large mouse-like ears — can be seen and heard on hiking and rock-climbing trails. “When I’m up in the mountains, one of my favorite things is hearing a pika squeak or seeing one,” Andrew Wells, co-director of the Colorado Pika Project and community conservation coordinator at Denver Zoo said. “It’s like a burst of excitement.”
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard
Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment recommends COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of Halloween
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 19 hours ago. Proposed merger between the parent companies of...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition FF: Cutting tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
DENVER | Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years...
Colorado Wolves Suspected of Killing 22 Calves, Injuring More
Colorado Parks and Wildlife suspects that local wolf populations near Meeker, CO are responsible for the deaths of 22 600-pound calves. They’ve also reportedly been charged with injuring many more. What follows is the agency’s full findings so far. According to the Coloradoan, the wildlife agency believed the...
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
