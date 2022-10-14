Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany hosts post office job fair
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair, as we approach the busy holiday season. A job fair was held today at the Albany General Mail Facility on Karner Rd. The postal service is looking to fill immediate openings for plenty of positions. Applicants must be 18 or older, and must pass a drug screening along with a background check.
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
WNYT
Benson’s celebrates success of pet adoption campaign
Operation at Ease is celebrating the success of September’s Service Dog Awareness Month and their “Paw Print” campaign. All the Bensons Pet Stores in New York and Massachusetts sold colored paw prints for $2 each during the month of September. Customers who purchased the paw prints wrote...
WNYT
Nine Pin raises more than $2,000 for OutHudson
A local cidery is giving back to the LGBTQ plus community tonight. Nine Pin Cider teamed up with Remarkable Liquids to donate more than $2,000 to OutHudson, a Columbia County-based non-profit. The money came from the sale of limited-edition cans wrapped with nine pin’s 2022 interpretation of the pride flag....
WNYT
Solutions sought to quiet loud trains
A local lawmaker is taking noise complaints up to the federal level – saying trains passing through Schenectady and Montgomery Counties are too loud. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara wrote a letter to the department of transportation, asking them to find a solution to lower the noise – especially overnight. He says neighbors in the Village of Fort Plain and the Town of Rotterdam have had enough.
WNYT
Saratoga National Historic Park Host Commemoration Event
As we march closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, Saratoga County continues to honor the momentous occasion. October marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. All week, The Saratoga National Historical Park has hosted commemoration events. On...
WNYT
Saratoga Spa State Park hosts 21st annual Walk to Strike Out ALS
The 21st annual Walk to Strike Out ALS was held this morning in Saratoga Spa State Park. Karen Spinelli, director of St. Peter’s ALS Center, shared her feelings on the importance of today’s event. “We’re here today to raise hope and money to keep services going until the...
WNYT
Publication names Albany one of best places to live in US
Albany was just recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s latest ranking of best places to live in the country. New York’s capital ranks 21 in the survey, and number one place to live in New York state. Albany ranked number 25 in the category for the best...
WNYT
Central Warehouse owner misses more deadlines to repair the eyesore
As time goes by, more problems arise with Albany’s most notorious eyesore: the central warehouse. The owner, Evan Blum, has missed another deadline to make repairs to the building. He was supposed to get a qualified, licensed engineer to inspect the structural condition of the building, but the city’s...
WNYT
Zimbabwean vocal ensemble hosts workshop
30 students got the chance to participate in a workshop learning traditional African songs. The workshop was hosted at SPAC by Zimbabwean vocal ensemble, Nobuntu. It was an interactive workshop where they learned African harmony and rhythm. The students were from Schenectady High School and Scotia – Glenville High School....
WNYT
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
WNYT
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
WNYT
Troy paving set to begin
In Troy – there is paving set to begin on Monday. And that means road closures. Beginning at 6 a.m., crews will be milling and paving multiple streets in Troy. Also at 5 a.m. Monday, Washington Street will change from a two-way street to one-way, with traffic flowing westbound between Fifth Avenue and River Street.
WNYT
Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases
A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
WNYT
Schenectady ARC food truck festival to take place on Saturday
Food trucks will be dishing out the eats Saturday, to help a group dedicated to those with developmental disabilities. Schenectady ARC is throwing its fifth annual food truck festival. Money raised will help fund programs run by the non-profit. Live music, craft beverages, and around a dozen food truck vendors...
WNYT
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known
A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
WNYT
Zeldin in Albany to discuss recent violence
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, stopped at Paesan’s Pizza in Albany on Friday. The visit came just one week after Police Chief Eric Hawkins teamed up with the owner to deliver pizzas in an effort to turn things around after recent violence in the area.
WNYT
Shen receives national recognition from Special Olympics NY
Shenendehowa High School has earned national recognition for creating an inclusive school community. The award was given from Special Olympics New York in September. It marks the highest level of honor within the Special Olympics Unified Movement. Athletes were presented with the award on Friday. Shenendehowa is the 16th school...
