Ankeny, IA

Photos: Ankeny Centennial wins CIML Conference girls cross country championship

By Nate Olson
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC2lz_0iYL0xjG00

Photos by Matthew Putney

Ankeny Centennial outlasted host Johnston in the CIML Conference girls cross country championships Wednesday.

Centennial tallied 51 points, followed by Johnston at 71.

West Des Moines Valley junior Addison Dorenkamp took the individual title in a time of 18:41.5. Johnston junior Olivia Verde was second with a time of 18:47.4.

Centennial’s Rondi Quass and Anika Mohrhauser were third and fourth, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235jAC_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QA3z2_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1VNS_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl1L5_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQbJx_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyGrv_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oZwf_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlhML_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SffeC_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LYJQ_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIJVP_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bx0N_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHQoM_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39H8lk_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lnnt_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVbA4_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxFRz_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcTuS_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQPZA_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc10w_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxpNk_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eprXm_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECnfU_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kTyc_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj5gl_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ppbQ_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VYMn_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8FWj_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzVgY_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1fBU_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8woB_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mw5tE_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGVdA_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htebD_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5spv_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH2gB_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSP2p_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454mIG_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wmdD_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnNTs_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss0nq_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV5FK_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrrX0_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfVXs_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSqX5_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WS7my_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEjMO_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3lqM_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUOcW_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPvh6_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJfHY_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC2HN_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egiL4_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DN4wv_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12F1V9_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbaQV_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVHmo_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3rfI_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhaG8_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qirdm_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCPGv_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUVMo_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nyK8_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEHA9_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDClB_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1GL6_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMX2a_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye8Ja_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeKNi_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXlAx_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hW1RN_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZGuF_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbt9D_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daPll_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOLwv_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avqyN_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVBmj_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFXRd_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFEX0_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVW7p_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUhk5_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW2ww_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feNAk_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK176_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491eHN_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GhDA_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXv3H_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHouW_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BITjV_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl1I8_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWfBA_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSf7T_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCJ7k_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeCNc_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhNTs_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwQFQ_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IYpW_0iYL0xjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgBAr_0iYL0xjG00

