Photos: Ankeny Centennial wins CIML Conference girls cross country championship

Photos by Matthew Putney

Ankeny Centennial outlasted host Johnston in the CIML Conference girls cross country championships Wednesday.

Centennial tallied 51 points, followed by Johnston at 71.

West Des Moines Valley junior Addison Dorenkamp took the individual title in a time of 18:41.5. Johnston junior Olivia Verde was second with a time of 18:47.4.

Centennial’s Rondi Quass and Anika Mohrhauser were third and fourth, respectively.