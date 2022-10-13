ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Here are results from the few Thursday games that were played, and Friday's schedule

By The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKPON_0iYL0mGV00

GIRLS SOCCER

Burrillville 2, North Smithfield 1: Samantha Murphy snapped a scoreless tie with consecutive goals in the second half and the Broncos doubled up on North Smithfield in Division II. Alessandra Camastro cut the lead in half with a late goal but that was all the Lady Northmen could muster in the loss. Reagan Polacek had five saves in the win and Samantha Austin stopped 10 for North Smithfield.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chariho 3, Cumberland 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-8): Jules White's 7 kills and 4 aces, Finleigh Callahan's 6 aces and 5 kills and Lexi Cole's 3 aces, 2 kills and 15 assists were largely responsible for the Chargers rolling to a win. Brennan Abiheira-Cargill had 19 digs for the Clippers.

West Warwick 3, Prout 1 (24-26, 25-22, 26-24, 25-10): The stellar play of both Brooke Williamson (17 kills, 7 digs) and Brea Alves (26 assists, 3 kills, 5 digs) helped the Wizards come away with a victory. Sydney Decarvalho had a strong showing for Prout with 10 kills, 15 digs and an ace.

East Providence at St. Raphael, 6 p.m. (25-28, 25-8, 25-20).

EWG 3, at Westerly 0 (25-15, 25-22, 26-24): Summer Bruno (8 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces) and Riley Peloquin (5 kills, 1 block, 3 aces) both sparkled in the win by the Scarlet Knight.

Middletown 3, North Smithfield 1 (25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-4) Skylar Schuster posted 8 kills and 5 aces and teammate Jade Sheehan had 2 kills and 3 digs as they paved the way for the Islanders' victory. Julia Mandeville had 4 kills and 2 aces for the Lady Northmen. JV — NS, 2-0.

Portsmouth 3, South Kingstown 0 (27-25, 25-23, 26-24): Despite recording a shutout, the Patriots found themselves in a closely contested match. Leading the way to the win were Morgan Casey (13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Haley Labonte (7 kills, 7 digs) and Caitlin Mediate (23 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace, 1 block). Ava Brock (13 kills), Karmen Lambert (8 kills) and Gala Cappelli (4 aces, 31 assists) put together solid performances in the loss.

Thursday's rain forced the cancellation or postponement of most high school games.

Friday's high school schedule

FOOTBALL

St. Raphael vs. Mount Pleasant at Conley Stadium, 6 p.m.

Chariho at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Coventry at NS/MSC, 6 p.m.

West Warwick vs. Johnston, 6 p.m.

Middletown vs. Toll Gate at Pilgrim HS, 6 p.m.

North Kingstown at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Westerly vs. Cranston East at Cranston Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Narragansett at Ponaganset, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Hope at Moses Brown, 6:30 p.m.

Pilgrim vs. Rogers at Toppa Field, 7 p.m.

East Providence at East Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Tiverton at Smithfield, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Hendricken, 7 p.m.

Classical vs. Tolman at Max Read Field, 7 p.m.

Cranston West at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Burrillville, noon

EWG vs. JS/PCD at PCD, 12:15 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 1 p.m.

Shea vs. South Kingstown at Curtis Corner Middle School, 1 p.m.

North Providence at Davies, 1:30 p.m.

CF/BVP/AF vs. Scituate at Johnston High School, 6 p.m.

Plainfield at Hope, 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

North Smithfield at Coventry, 4 p.m.

West Warwick at Hope, 4:15 p.m.

Davies vs. T2/PC/SP at Drummond Field, 4:15 p.m.

Pilgrim at Burrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Cranston West at Narragansett, 5:30 p.m.

East Providence at Classical, 5:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Central Falls at Macomber Field, 6 p.m.

Chariho at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

East Greenwich at Tiverton, 7 p.m.

Middletown vs. St. Raphael at McKinnon-Alves Complex, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bay View at Coventry, 2 p.m.

Hope at BVP, 4 p.m.

East Greenwich vs. Cumberland at Tucker Field, 4 p.m.

Central Falls vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 4 p.m.

South Kingstown at Chariho, 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Johnston, 4:30 p.m.

Cranston West vs. East Providence at Pierce Field, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at North Providence, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Classical at Smithfield, 4 p.m.

Lincoln at RHCD, 4 p.m.

Chariho at Toll Gate, 4:30 p.m.

Pilgrim vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

EWG vs. Central at Classical, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at Cumberland, 5 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Shea at Blackstone Valley, 5 p.m.

Scituate at Central, 6 p.m.

MSC at West Warwick, 6 p.m.

North Kingstown at Cranston West, 6:30 p.m.

Tiverton at Woonsocket, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
SMITHFIELD, RI
High School Soccer PRO

Warwick, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Kingstown High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Hendricken High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

2 killed in Mansfield highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday’s disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Deerfield Park

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park. According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables. They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur. […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
friars.com

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Compete At The Nuttycombe Invitational

MADISON, WIS. – The Providence College men's and the No.16 women's cross-country teams competed at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, Oct.14 in Madison, Wis. The No. 16 Friar women finished 15th (511 points) out of 36 teams. The men finished 25th (628 points) out of 33 teams. The meet consisted of 24 of the top 30 nationally ranked teams.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES

CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
WESTERLY, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
independentri.com

Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Chaos Farm wins big at the Big E

LINCOLN –Weeks after she dropped a trash bag filled with alpaca fiber off at the Big E, Emily Bonci learned that her fiber is blue ribbon worthy. The Boncis, who run Chaos Farm off Old Louisquisset Pike, recently expanded their family with three new alpacas, doubling their herd. The original trio – Judy and her daughters MaryJane and Olive – have been joined by Sassafras, or Sassy, her mother Dawn and a white alpaca named Celia, or CeCe.
LINCOLN, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy