ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Brazil's da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff. Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered...
POLITICS
World

Brazil’s neighbors wary of environmental impact of a Bolsonaro victory

Colombia's capital city is hundreds of miles away from the Amazon rainforest. In September, the city’s air was heavily polluted with carbon particles that came from fires in the rainforest. And local authorities told people to avoid exercising outdoors. These kinds of warnings are becoming more common, said Carolina...
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Marielle Franco
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

Gunmen in ski masks kill 20 people, including mayor, in southern Mexico massacre

Twenty people were killed in a shooting in the southern Mexico small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor. The group of shooters wearing ski masks drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor. Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma. The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Rio De Janeiro#Brazilian
The Associated Press

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Vice

Leaked Emails Show Mexico’s Military Sold Grenades to the Cartels

Mexico’s military sold hand grenades and tactical equipment to drug cartels, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. “On May 31 2019 a military member offered 70 hand grenades to an operator of a criminal organization at 26,000 pesos each (roughly $1,300),” the leaked document showed. “The criminal organization confirmed the payment for eight [grenades] that were handed over at Atlacomulco, Mexico State.”
MILITARY
KSAT 12

U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

With Bolsonaro’s Rule in Question, Eco-Thugs Plunder the Amazon

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Amazon deforestation has soared ahead of Brazil’s environmentally vital presidential election, with an area almost the size of Greater London lost last month alone. Government satellites show a 562-square-mile area...
WORLD
WGAU

US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy