‘Lula represents hope’: Brazil presidential frontrunner takes his message into Rio’s favelas
Thousands of favela residents and activists have hit the streets of Rio to voice their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist frontrunner to become Brazil’s next president. Addressing a sea of supporters in one of Rio’s largest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula vowed to...
Brazil's da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff. Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered...
Brazil’s neighbors wary of environmental impact of a Bolsonaro victory
Colombia's capital city is hundreds of miles away from the Amazon rainforest. In September, the city’s air was heavily polluted with carbon particles that came from fires in the rainforest. And local authorities told people to avoid exercising outdoors. These kinds of warnings are becoming more common, said Carolina...
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Gunmen in ski masks kill 20 people, including mayor, in southern Mexico massacre
Twenty people were killed in a shooting in the southern Mexico small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor. The group of shooters wearing ski masks drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor. Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma. The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the...
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
New Biden program grants legal pathway to U.S. for thousands of Venezuelan migrants
The Biden Administration announced a joint agreement with Mexico similar to “Uniting for Ukraine” that will give a legal pathway to the U.S. for 24,000 migrants from Venezuela, while expelling others under Title 42.
After leaked racist audio, this L.A. band's love song to Oaxaca lights up TikTok
Las Cafeteras' ode to Oaxaca has resurfaced amid the City Council scandal. Here's what band member Hector Flores says needs to happen in Latino communities.
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Leaked Emails Show Mexico’s Military Sold Grenades to the Cartels
Mexico’s military sold hand grenades and tactical equipment to drug cartels, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. “On May 31 2019 a military member offered 70 hand grenades to an operator of a criminal organization at 26,000 pesos each (roughly $1,300),” the leaked document showed. “The criminal organization confirmed the payment for eight [grenades] that were handed over at Atlacomulco, Mexico State.”
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
Gunmen kill 12 people in Mexico bar
Mexican authorities are searching for gunmen who killed at least 12 people and injured three more after opening fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening.
With Bolsonaro’s Rule in Question, Eco-Thugs Plunder the Amazon
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Amazon deforestation has soared ahead of Brazil’s environmentally vital presidential election, with an area almost the size of Greater London lost last month alone. Government satellites show a 562-square-mile area...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving...
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
