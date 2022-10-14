ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
IDAHO STATE
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
#Sequoia National Park#The National Park Service
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO

There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season

As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Point Reyes National Seashore Forced to Truck in Water for Elk Amid Drought

Point Reyes National Seashore is currently trucking in water for its elk population due to a severe drought situation. It’s for the tule elk that happen to roam around Tomales Point. This is a major draw for visitors to the Point Reyes National Seashore. These elk usually get their water from creeks and even old stock ponds in the Marin County park. Still, there is a drought going on that has been for three years. What this has done is cause those sources of water to run now. This is the same thing that happened last year before they were replenished by the fall and winter rain.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver

Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

