Point Reyes National Seashore is currently trucking in water for its elk population due to a severe drought situation. It’s for the tule elk that happen to roam around Tomales Point. This is a major draw for visitors to the Point Reyes National Seashore. These elk usually get their water from creeks and even old stock ponds in the Marin County park. Still, there is a drought going on that has been for three years. What this has done is cause those sources of water to run now. This is the same thing that happened last year before they were replenished by the fall and winter rain.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO