WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO
There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.
An 'abnormal,' monsoon-like weather pattern hits Southern California
Southern California's monsoon season looks like it's extending past September, but experts say it's a mirage. Rain isn't expected in the L.A. area Thursday and Friday.
Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season
As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
Alaskan Crab Fishermen Slam Decision to Cancel $200 Million Crab Season
Alaskan crab fishermen are in a bind. The Bering Sea season was supposed to start Saturday. Instead, the state canceled those plans. The snow crab population is too low to fish. So the Alaskan fishermen must sit the season out and hope that the crabs can breed enough to repopulate. That’s no guarantee.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Magnitude 5.0 Hawaiian Earthquake Strikes Largest Active Volcano On the Planet
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked the Hawaiian islands on Friday. And while there were no significant damages or injuries reported, the trembling left islanders wary. Reports state the earthquake struck the largest active volcano on the planet, Mauna Loa. According to Fox News, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that...
Point Reyes National Seashore Forced to Truck in Water for Elk Amid Drought
Point Reyes National Seashore is currently trucking in water for its elk population due to a severe drought situation. It’s for the tule elk that happen to roam around Tomales Point. This is a major draw for visitors to the Point Reyes National Seashore. These elk usually get their water from creeks and even old stock ponds in the Marin County park. Still, there is a drought going on that has been for three years. What this has done is cause those sources of water to run now. This is the same thing that happened last year before they were replenished by the fall and winter rain.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
Washington Evacuates Thousands as Wildfire Near Border Continues to Grow
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate in Washington on Sunday as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew near the border with Canada. On Sunday, a wildfire east of Vancouver, Washington rapidly grew due to gusty winds and low humidity. This prompted evacuations as the blaze sent up smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon.
