ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians

We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Man Charged After Turning Dogs Loose on Deer, Killing More Than 30

A man in central Mexico has been charged with animal cruelty after entering a nature park and allowing his dogs to kill 32 deer. On Wednesday, prosecutors in Puebla state announced that a man had entered a holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds. He allowed or encouraged them to bite and kill the deer, the AP News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Vice

2 Men Killed Outside Gay Bar by Suspected Far-Right Gunman

Two men were killed in a shooting outside a popular gay bar in the Slovakian capital Bratislava on Wednesday night, in an apparent hate attack by a suspected right-wing extremist. Slovakian police have only said publicly that they are still working to determine whether the attacker, who officers found dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Elephant#Bihar#Newsweek#The Hindustan Times#Valmiki Tiger Reserve
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago

South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

When London's streets ran with blood: The vest King Charles I was wearing when he was beheaded and chilling cages where dead criminals' decaying bodies were on display form part of exhibition charting 700 years of public executions in the capital

For nearly 700 years, from before the invention of the printing press until after the dawn of photography, London's streets ran with the blood of those who had been executed in public - as thousands of Britons watched on. Perhaps the most famous of the tens of thousands who were...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Brazil
Outsider.com

Ancient Roman ‘Refrigerator’ Discovered With Preserved Bones Inside

Polish archeologists found an ancient “refrigerator” in Bulgaria this week while doing excavation work on Roman barracks. The barracks were part of the legion camp at Novae, which was a significant camp on the edge of the empire’s border in around 69 CE. It formed part of the defenses on the Danube in northern Bulgaria and was later turned into a city. A majority of Novae has been excavated and is open to the public.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment brawl erupts on Jetstar flight before plane suddenly starts to lose elevation - as frightened mum on board says 'I thought we were going to die'

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a violent brawl broke out on a Jetstar flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing. The chaotic brawl took place just 24 minutes into the flight from Melbourne to Brisbane on Tuesday night. Footage showed the moment punches were thrown between two men,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun

A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Photos show long backup of cargo trucks after Crimea bridge explosion

The explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia earlier this week has caused a significant backup in cargo trucks waiting to be transported across the strait, newly released satellite photos show. Driving the news: In the aftermath of the explosion, Russian authorities rushed to reestablish supply lines...
EUROPE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

571K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy