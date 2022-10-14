Read full article on original website
Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot
In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Slipped Disc
Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians
We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
Man Charged After Turning Dogs Loose on Deer, Killing More Than 30
A man in central Mexico has been charged with animal cruelty after entering a nature park and allowing his dogs to kill 32 deer. On Wednesday, prosecutors in Puebla state announced that a man had entered a holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds. He allowed or encouraged them to bite and kill the deer, the AP News reports.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
2 Men Killed Outside Gay Bar by Suspected Far-Right Gunman
Two men were killed in a shooting outside a popular gay bar in the Slovakian capital Bratislava on Wednesday night, in an apparent hate attack by a suspected right-wing extremist. Slovakian police have only said publicly that they are still working to determine whether the attacker, who officers found dead...
WATCH: Heart-Pounding Video Shows Hunter Fire Warning Shots at Stalking Mountain Lion to Scare it Away
As terrifying as mountain lion encounter videos are, what’s even more disturbing is the fact that these animals have been stalking their prey far before the person took notice. Silently, these big cats crouch around the bushes, keeping a respectable distance from their prey before finding the perfect opportunity...
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Horror moment rickety crossing dubbed ‘Bridge of Death’ COLLAPSES leaving two tourists dead after 50 crowd onto it
THIS is the horror moment a rickety crossing dubbed the "Bridge of Death" collapsed leaving two tourists dead. At least 50 people were walking across the bridge over the Ovčarsko Kablar Gorge in Serbia when it snapped, plunging dozens into the cold water. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago
South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
When London's streets ran with blood: The vest King Charles I was wearing when he was beheaded and chilling cages where dead criminals' decaying bodies were on display form part of exhibition charting 700 years of public executions in the capital
For nearly 700 years, from before the invention of the printing press until after the dawn of photography, London's streets ran with the blood of those who had been executed in public - as thousands of Britons watched on. Perhaps the most famous of the tens of thousands who were...
Ancient Roman ‘Refrigerator’ Discovered With Preserved Bones Inside
Polish archeologists found an ancient “refrigerator” in Bulgaria this week while doing excavation work on Roman barracks. The barracks were part of the legion camp at Novae, which was a significant camp on the edge of the empire’s border in around 69 CE. It formed part of the defenses on the Danube in northern Bulgaria and was later turned into a city. A majority of Novae has been excavated and is open to the public.
Terrifying moment brawl erupts on Jetstar flight before plane suddenly starts to lose elevation - as frightened mum on board says 'I thought we were going to die'
Terrifying video footage shows the moment a violent brawl broke out on a Jetstar flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing. The chaotic brawl took place just 24 minutes into the flight from Melbourne to Brisbane on Tuesday night. Footage showed the moment punches were thrown between two men,...
The Jewish Press
Jenin Terrorists Shoot Doctor, Multiple Terrorists Dead and Wounded
A heavy exchange of gunfire took place on Friday morning between the IDF and armed terrorists in the terrorist city of Jenin. Terrorists hiding behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they shoot at the IDF, in Jenin.
Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun
A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
Giraffe Killed By Lightning, But Predators Wouldn’t Eat It for Two Days
Recently, pictures of a giraffe that had been struck by lightning appeared online. The most curious thing about the situation, however, is the fact that wildlife predators wouldn’t touch the deceased animal for days after the strike. Predators Refuse To Feast On Downed Giraffe For At Least Two Days...
Photos show long backup of cargo trucks after Crimea bridge explosion
The explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia earlier this week has caused a significant backup in cargo trucks waiting to be transported across the strait, newly released satellite photos show. Driving the news: In the aftermath of the explosion, Russian authorities rushed to reestablish supply lines...
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
Iran's judiciary has raised the death toll in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying at least eight prisoners have been killed as protests continue nationwide
Outsider.com
