Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?
The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
You’ll need a winter coat — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a chance you’ll encounter patchy frost out the door this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s in spots under a clear sky and calm winds. Another chilly afternoon with a breeze. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s with mostly...
Wintry-mix makes first appearance in 8-day forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance to run into a brief (lake) shower the rest of the day. Highs at or just below 60. Much colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s. There’s the chance of patch frost in communities well away from the lake. Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures near or at 60.
Game day forecast -- What we can expect for Browns and Guardians
Freeze Watch: Carroll County, Coshocton County, Tuscarawas County. Chilly if you’re heading to tailgate. Meteorologist Jenn Harcher has the full forecast details.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
If you plan to travel the Ohio Turnpike this weekend, you may want to note two ramp closures.
Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Cleveland residents issue warning about collapsing home and need for more demolitions
CLEVELAND — Gloria Allen and her family report they've been living with an imminent safety hazard next-door to their Cleveland Slavic Village home for more than a year, an abandoned home on the verge of collapse. Allen told News 5 she and her surrounding neighbors on Rosewood Avenue have...
Is your car color among the most popular?
A recent analysis of more than 6 million vehicles by ISeeCars.com found more than 25% of the cars on the road are white. Almost just as many are black (22.3%)
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
