Cleveland, OH

27 First News

Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?

The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

You’ll need a winter coat — Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a chance you’ll encounter patchy frost out the door this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s in spots under a clear sky and calm winds. Another chilly afternoon with a breeze. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s with mostly...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wintry-mix makes first appearance in 8-day forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance to run into a brief (lake) shower the rest of the day. Highs at or just below 60. Much colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s. There’s the chance of patch frost in communities well away from the lake. Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures near or at 60.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
AKRON, OH

