Driver sought for questioning in connection with deadly I-285 shooting, crash
DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting along I-285 last week.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
fox5atlanta.com
Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say
A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a Vine City Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
fox5atlanta.com
25-year-old man shot to death near Ardmore townhomes, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a 25-year-old man died at a hospital from injuries in a shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating a report someone was shot on Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta at around 9:12 p.m. Officers saw a man who'd been shot multiple times. An ambulance took him...
Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road
A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said....
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect who fired shots near Clark Atlanta campus still on the run, police say
Atlanta police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Beckwith Street and James P. Brawley Drive. FOX 5's Joi Dukes talked to the students who were there when the shots were fired.
Atlanta police officer who revived lifeless 4-month-old baby given award for heroism
ATLANTA — A desperate mother trying to save her baby who wasn’t breathing ran to an Atlanta police officer for help. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston shared how the officer was honored on Tuesday for saving the boy’s life. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
fox5atlanta.com
Several hurt in shooting near Atlanta University Center, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people hurt near Atlanta University Center. The shooting happened on James P. Brawley Drive near the Clark Atlanta campus. Police said two men and a woman were walking when shots rang out. They're expected to recover, police...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
fox5atlanta.com
Three students among those injured in shooting near CAU’s campus homecoming weekend
ATLANTA - The celebration of Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming Saturday night went from fun-filled to fearful as a crowd of people outside the library near campus scattered at the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of...
Multiple people shot on Clark Atlanta University campus during Homecoming gathering overnight
ATLANTA — According to Atlanta police, an overnight shooting at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering left four people injured. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Woodruff Library on James P. Bradley Drive for Homecoming weekend. Three men were shot...
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
Gainesville police searching for man they say shot, killed 25-year-old
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they got to the scene,...
