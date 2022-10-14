ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 6

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

25-year-old man shot to death near Ardmore townhomes, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a 25-year-old man died at a hospital from injuries in a shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating a report someone was shot on Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta at around 9:12 p.m. Officers saw a man who'd been shot multiple times. An ambulance took him...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several hurt in shooting near Atlanta University Center, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people hurt near Atlanta University Center. The shooting happened on James P. Brawley Drive near the Clark Atlanta campus. Police said two men and a woman were walking when shots rang out. They're expected to recover, police...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy