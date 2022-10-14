ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown PTO Receiving Donations After Fraud

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization is getting help getting back on its financial feet. Word got out last week, a group member allegedly took over $100,000 from their bank account. PTO President Cyndi Lewis tells Fox 21, Arrowhead Orthodontics donated $10,000 Tuesday, which will help fund...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child. The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s names four new board members

St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Busy Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash. One needs...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever

Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
PINE COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Roundabout To Open Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of the new round-a-bout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road is set to wrap up Saturday. Construction began back on July 5 and has proceeded mostly on schedule, working through shortages such as workers, cement, and other material. You can take a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...

