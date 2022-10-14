Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title
GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
Journal Review
Chargers overcome adversity to down Warriors 8-6
NM Sulc 8 yard run, Galloway rushing conversion, 1:24. Rushing: NM (Dyson 139, Sulc 43, Galloway 28), DV (Sharp 64, Wuest 15, DeBenedetto 27, Robinson 9). Passing: NM (Dyson 11-17-119, Norman 0-1), DV (Soper 2-4-10, DeBebedett0 1-6). Receiving: NM (Ramsay 1-8, Galloway 4-40, Willis 2-18, Sulc 2-18, Norman 31), DV...
Journal Review
Cox continues historic season with Regional title
FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
Journal Review
Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound
Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Mounties drop regular season finale to Bruins
TW: Davon Brown 2 yd run; XP Good (7:00) TW: Ty Owens 36 yd pass to Jeff Marsh; XP Good (1:39) TW: Jack Catt 1 yd run; XP Good (5:08) TW: Ty Owens 31 yd pass to Noah Lien; XP Good (:07) 3Q. TW: Ethan Elzey 90 yd interception return;...
readthereporter.com
HSE rallies to capture HCC championship
FISHERS – The Class 6A No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern Royals rallied with 17 unanswered points to defeat the 6A No. 1 Brownsburg Bulldogs 31-28 to capture the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship Friday at Southeastern’s TCU Field. This marks the fourth outright championship for the Royals since the inception...
Journal Review
Athenians secure first SAC win over Hot Dogs in regular season finale
FRANKFORT — Entering Friday’s matchup against Frankfort, the Crawfordsville football team had lost six straight games, including two back-to-back shutouts. But against the Hot Dogs, the Athenians controlled the game from start to finish. 25-7 read the final score as Crawfordsville picked up its first Sagamore Conference win in the last game of the regular season.
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
‘Rocks use first quarter momentum, great defensive effort to hold off Flashes
WESTFIELD – The regular season finale at Westfield on Friday featured two teams that are heading in different directions. The Flashes have now lost three straight and Westfield has now won three consecutive heading into the state tournament in two weeks. The Westfield Shamrocks were able to take advantage...
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Indiana basketball Player Profile: CJ Gunn
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at freshman CJ Gunn. Previously: Malik Reneau. It was just a bike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Indiana Hoosiers
Head coach: Mike Woodson (second season) 2021-22 record: 21-14 (9-11) Players returning: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb, Jordan Geronimo. Players departed: Michael Durr (UCF), Khristian Lander (Western Kentucky), Rob Phinisee (Cincinnati), Parker Stewart (UT-Martin) Key additions: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
Journal Review
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler, 72, of Veedersburg passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on Sept. 28, 1950, to the late Glen and Gertrude (Lambert) Blankenbeckler. Ron graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969. He was...
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Journal Review
Wiliam L. Frazee
William L. Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Fox 59
Coldest days of the season ahead; first flakes on the horizon?
INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!
Comments / 0