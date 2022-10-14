Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Bulldogs knock off Knights on Senior Night
The breaks went Butte High’s way Friday night. They haven’t always or even much this high school football season for the Bulldogs. However, at Naranche Stadium while the team was celebrating Senior Parents Night, Butte High scored on the run, on the pass, on defense and on a “Fridge” play and walloped Missoula Hellgate 55-0 in a Western AA Conference game in front of a large crowd.
buttesports.com
Maroons Wrap Up Successful Blocktober Classic
The Butte Central Blocktober Classic was another great success with 25 teams competing in three gyms in the mining city. Butte Centrals annual tournament was filled with great opportunities for teams to improve before end of season tournaments. The Blocktober tourney also allows teams to see and play against opponents they normal would not see until the State Tournament.
buttesports.com
BHS Girls Soccer Building Something Special
The Butte High Girls Soccer team played their most competitive game of the year Saturday afternoon and Bulldog Memorial Soccer Stadium. The Dogs might have lost to Flathead 1-0 but the score doesn’t matter as the ladies showed how far they have come and how exciting the future is for the program.
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital dominates No. 3 Missoula Sentinel
HELENA — Helena Capital looked every bit like the No. 1 team in Class AA on Friday with a 40-6 victory over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champion. Sentinel went three and out to open the game, then the Bruins’ Tom Carter continued his big-play production, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti down the right sideline to put Capital ahead 7-0.
buttesports.com
Butte Central Maroons take two from Columbia Falls in Saturday morning action
The Butte Central Maroons came out swinging Saturday morning against the Columbia Falls Wildkats and won both sets 25-19 and 25-11 in second day action of the Blocktoberfest tournament. Waking early on a Saturday morning was no problem for the Lady Maroons as they were playing great team ball from...
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys Soccer Team Finishes Season Undefeated at Bulldog Memoria
The Butte High boy’s soccer team hosted Flathead at Bulldog Memorial Stadium this afternoon. The game was physical and hard fought on both sides for the entire 80 minutes of play. After two ties in their last two games, the Bulldogs closed the regular season with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Braves.
buttesports.com
Blocktoberfest Volleyball first day in Butte
The first day of pool play at the Butte Central Blocktober Classic saw one team in each pool go undefeated. With 25 teams competing from Libby to Lockwood and Miles City to Hamilton, fans were treated to the best of Class A and Class B volleyball in our state. The...
montanarightnow.com
Bruins 40-6 Over the Spartans. Tom Carter a Big Reason Why.
HELENA- Tom Carter's stat line may not jump out at you at first glance, but he had a big performance in a big-time game. Carter rushed six times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches for 55 yards and a score. He hit the big play early. A 51-yard bomb from Joey Michelotti that set the pace for the Bruin offense and made a statement. Early in the second half, he made yet another big play. 4th down, 4 yards to go, Carter busts open for a 20-yard gain and punched it in a play later. Essentially putting the game out of reach for the Spartans. Carter's big play ability is a huge reason why the Bruins remain undefeated. Next up, Cross-town.
406mtsports.com
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
What TV channel is Idaho vs Montana football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (10/15/2022)
The Montana Grizzlies (5-0) host the Idaho Vandals (3-2) in a Week 7 Big Sky Conference college football matchup on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Montana vs. Idaho football game live online...
Montana wants to be the next wine country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'
BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Fairfield Sun Times
New permanent fishing access site on the Beaverhead River
DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River have a new fishing access site to visit. Last month, Cornell Park was donated by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) through a cooperative, multi-year effort involving several organizations. The new Cornell Park Fishing Access Site is...
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Fairfield Sun Times
'Corgi' Carnival a big success, proceeds going to Hellgate PTA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The corgis are back and better than ever for the Corgi Carnival! Whether it was competing in the costume contest or the new hot dog challenge. Maple, Pumpkin, and some new faces rounded up the crew once again to raise money for our public schools. The Missoula...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
