Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title
GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
Journal Review
Cox continues historic season with Regional title
FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
Journal Review
Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound
Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
readthereporter.com
Huskies slam Lafayette Central Catholic
Hamilton Heights broke away from Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday, and cruised to a 41-21 victory at the Huskies’ stadium in the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference playoffs. The game was tight in the first half. Heights got on the board first after Jaylyn Pugh caught a 12-yard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
HSE rallies to capture HCC championship
FISHERS – The Class 6A No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern Royals rallied with 17 unanswered points to defeat the 6A No. 1 Brownsburg Bulldogs 31-28 to capture the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship Friday at Southeastern’s TCU Field. This marks the fourth outright championship for the Royals since the inception...
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
Journal Review
Chargers overcome adversity to down Warriors 8-6
NM Sulc 8 yard run, Galloway rushing conversion, 1:24. Rushing: NM (Dyson 139, Sulc 43, Galloway 28), DV (Sharp 64, Wuest 15, DeBenedetto 27, Robinson 9). Passing: NM (Dyson 11-17-119, Norman 0-1), DV (Soper 2-4-10, DeBebedett0 1-6). Receiving: NM (Ramsay 1-8, Galloway 4-40, Willis 2-18, Sulc 2-18, Norman 31), DV...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's 38-33 Loss to Maryland
Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media following the Hoosiers' 38-33 loss to Maryland. Read his transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Journal Review
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler, 72, of Veedersburg passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on Sept. 28, 1950, to the late Glen and Gertrude (Lambert) Blankenbeckler. Ron graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
Journal Review
Wiliam L. Frazee
William L. Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
WLFI.com
Logansport police: Body found in Wabash river
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFLI) — Logansport police are reporting that a body was found in the Wabash River Thursday evening. According to the Logansport Police Department officers were call to the 500 block of Dizardie Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers found 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Ortega was a Logansport resident. Police...
readthereporter.com
Clarifying wording of Westfield Washington Schools referendum
The Westfield Washington Schools community values transparency, so voters should know exactly how the operating referendum question will look on the ballot on Nov. 8. There are strict, state-mandated rules on how a ballot question must be phrased, so the image above helps clarify the question. For more information on the operating referendum, click here.
Journal Review
Robert A. Vessels
Robert A. Vessels, 89, of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Robert was born Jan. 26, 1933, at Fowler, to the late Stanley and Elsie (Yarno) Vessels. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. On Dec. 10, 1955,...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
Comments / 0