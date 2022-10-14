Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls crowned Big 4 champs with three games still remaining
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka girls were crowned Big 4 champions in girls soccer on Saturday afternoon, capping a dominating few weeks in league play. A 6-0 win over the Tigers in Arcata lifts Eureka to 6-0 in the Big 4 and leaves them more than three wins clear in the standings with three games still remaining.
humboldtsports.com
Defense shines again as Panthers go to 3-0 in the Little 4
By Ray Hamill — The McKinleyville Panthers stretched their unbeaten start to league play with a third straight win on Friday night, as they got the better of the Arcata Tigers 40-20 at Mack High. The home defense helped set the tone early with four of their six takeaways...
humboldtsports.com
Cubs bounce back, roll over Cornerstone Christian
The South Fork Cubs remain in contention for a league title after their comfortable win over Cornerstone Christian in Miranda on Friday night. One week after losing to Branson, the Cubs responded with a 46-18 victory over the Cougars and improved to 2-1 in the NCL-II. “It was a good...
kymkemp.com
Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town
All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Fences Up at Halvorsen Park Ahead of Sara Sunday
It’s smoky down in Ferndale and environs this afternoon!. And that’s because Calfire is conducting a controlled burn in the Table Bluff area. They’re taking out about 12 acres of invasive beach grass, which apparently throws up a fine plume. They’re making things all secure-like down at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022
Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
kymkemp.com
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
BE GOOD: Here are the Rules for Your Free Sara Bareilles Concert
Above: A fence goes up around Halvorsen Park on Thursday. You want a free concert? These are the rules, courtesy the City of Eureka:. Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:
kymkemp.com
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
kymkemp.com
Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
kymkemp.com
Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know
Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
KTVL
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
kymkemp.com
Millions Allocated to Several Road Projects in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Mendocino Counties
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
krcrtv.com
Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE TEST: Don’t Be Alarmed If You See Smoke Coming Out of The Sewers Over the Next Few Weeks, City of Eureka Says
If you see some smoke drifting out of the manholes around H Street, south of Harris over the next few weeks, don’t worry! There is no need to call the Fire Department! This is just the City of Eureka performing a standard smoke test on the sewer system. The...
kymkemp.com
Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Juvenile Needing Help Near Samoa Bridge Friday Evening
On Friday evening about 8:15 p.m., a dispatcher relayed over the scanner that a juvenile was in trouble near the Samoa bridge. Law enforcement scrambled to respond to Hwy 255 north of Vance Avenue. The dispatcher relayed that the juvenile had said he was in the grass out of the...
