Journal Review
Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound
Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title
GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
Journal Review
Cox continues historic season with Regional title
FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
Journal Review
Chargers overcome adversity to down Warriors 8-6
NM Sulc 8 yard run, Galloway rushing conversion, 1:24. Rushing: NM (Dyson 139, Sulc 43, Galloway 28), DV (Sharp 64, Wuest 15, DeBenedetto 27, Robinson 9). Passing: NM (Dyson 11-17-119, Norman 0-1), DV (Soper 2-4-10, DeBebedett0 1-6). Receiving: NM (Ramsay 1-8, Galloway 4-40, Willis 2-18, Sulc 2-18, Norman 31), DV...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
Journal Review
Athenians secure first SAC win over Hot Dogs in regular season finale
FRANKFORT — Entering Friday’s matchup against Frankfort, the Crawfordsville football team had lost six straight games, including two back-to-back shutouts. But against the Hot Dogs, the Athenians controlled the game from start to finish. 25-7 read the final score as Crawfordsville picked up its first Sagamore Conference win in the last game of the regular season.
Journal Review
Mounties drop regular season finale to Bruins
TW: Davon Brown 2 yd run; XP Good (7:00) TW: Ty Owens 36 yd pass to Jeff Marsh; XP Good (1:39) TW: Jack Catt 1 yd run; XP Good (5:08) TW: Ty Owens 31 yd pass to Noah Lien; XP Good (:07) 3Q. TW: Ethan Elzey 90 yd interception return;...
woofboomnews.com
BSU’s Sullivan: “It’s a Nurse Party” at the Football Game
Tomorrow at Ball State’s home football game, it’s a Nurse Party. That’s Shawn Sullivan from athletics department. 2 p.m. kick, live on WLBC. Two Saturday’s in a row, in the friendly confines – It’s been a lot more fun for BSU football lately. Tailgate lots open Saturday at 11 a.m., 12 noon Charlie Town, 1 p.m. short program outside the Alumni Center, and the kick’s at 2 p.m. Same plan next Saturday – preceded by the Homecoming parade that day.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Indiana basketball Player Profile: CJ Gunn
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at freshman CJ Gunn. Previously: Malik Reneau. It was just a bike...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Journal Review
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler
Ronnie Edward Blankenbeckler, 72, of Veedersburg passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on Sept. 28, 1950, to the late Glen and Gertrude (Lambert) Blankenbeckler. Ron graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969. He was...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
14news.com
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
