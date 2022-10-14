Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that was the gloomy worst-case scenario set out this week by Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover. As boss of the main surface access point between the UK and continental Europe, he was warning of the consequences of the new EU Entry-Exit System, to which the UK asked to...

TRAVEL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO