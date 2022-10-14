Read full article on original website
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in...
Mariah Carey Lights Up Twitter With 2-Word Tease From Her Bubble Bath
The music icon posted a photo and two videos to help warm up fans.
‘CSI’ Creator Anthony Zuiker Pacts With Sinclair to Create Original Content for Stations and Outside Buyers
Anthony Zuiker and Sinclair Broadcast Group have struck an unusual deal that calls for the “CSI” creator to work with the station group giant on crafting original content, some drawn from Sinclair’s wealth of local news archives. The plan is to sell shows in syndication to other...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Disney Confirms French Theatrical Release Despite “Anti-Consumer” Windows
Disney has confirmed that it will release Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in French theaters on November 9. A question mark had been hanging over whether the movie would go to cinemas given France’s antiquated windowing system that puts, in Disney’s case, an initial 17-month lag between when a film hits theaters and when it can head to Disney Plus in the market. The media chronology was updated in January this year and there have recently been discussions with industry professionals on a plan going forward. In a statement shared with Deadline, Disney said, “Following the French authorities’ acknowledgement that the Media...
FilmSharks Nabs Worldwide Rights to Annecy Standout ‘My Grandfather’s Demons’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks Int’l has snapped up worldwide rights to Portugal’s first stop motion animated feature “My Grandfather’s Demons,” the debut animated pic by Nuno Beato. According to FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud, it was able to outbid other contenders for the toon, which had its...
REinvent Scores AMC Networks Deal for Refugee Drama ‘The Lost’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Scandi production-distribtion shingle is presenting the title to buyers at this week’s Mipcom TV market in Cannes. Studiocanal Brings Bambu's 'The Vow' onto the Mipcom Market, Driving Deeper into Daily Dramas (EXCLUSIVE) 'Game of Thrones' Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama 'Concordia'. Created by...
David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now
The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets. The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics.
Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million
While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before...
