Maryland State

CORNPOPJOE
3d ago

Seen this before....had his vehicle halfway into the oncoming lane which in my opinion is not only illegal ,but asking to be hit. They seem to forget that many vehicles cannot move over !

WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WJLA

Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
Daily Voice

Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Thieves Go on Card-Skimming Crime Spree Around DC

Be careful where you swipe your debit card. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, we are currently in the middle of a spree of skimmer crimes, with 10 of the devices recently found in shops across DC in less than a month. Police are now seeking several suspects in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firststateupdate.com

Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
NEWARK, DE
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD

