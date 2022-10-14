Read full article on original website
CORNPOPJOE
3d ago
Seen this before....had his vehicle halfway into the oncoming lane which in my opinion is not only illegal ,but asking to be hit. They seem to forget that many vehicles cannot move over !
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night. It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Washingtonian.com
Thieves Go on Card-Skimming Crime Spree Around DC
Be careful where you swipe your debit card. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, we are currently in the middle of a spree of skimmer crimes, with 10 of the devices recently found in shops across DC in less than a month. Police are now seeking several suspects in the case.
firststateupdate.com
Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On October 5, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20, and Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19, both of Lexington Park, engaged in a mutual assault. Both Bush and Gantt were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
Ocean City Today
Counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight
Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
