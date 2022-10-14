Note: Two points for the winning team; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one point,which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Lethbridge 4 Regina 3 (SO) Portland 5 Kamloops 4 (SO) Red Deer 4 Swift Current 3. Seattle 11 Everett 3. Tri-City 4 Spokane 1. Victoria...

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO