ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy