A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith
A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 17. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr., issued the decision today. Huffaker held a hearing in Smith’s case on Thursday. Smith claimed...
radio7media.com
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
Families protest Alabama prison conditions as inmate work stoppages continue
People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own lives,” said Eric Buchanon,...
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Alabama inmate’s death at Bessemer prison one of ‘32 too many’ this year, attorney says
Denarieya “DL” Smith’s brutal death in a Bessemer prison this month was “one of 32 deaths at this facility, this year alone,” Alabama attorney Joe Caldwell said Friday. “That is 32 too many in this horrifying trend,” Caldwell told a Friday press conference on the...
Gulf rescue, water works, Ivey’s approval rating: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Coast Guard responded this week to a commercial tug boat that had picked up two boaters stranded on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico off the Alabama coast. The Alabama attorney general’s office has reportedly requested documents from the Birmingham Water Works Board. Kay Ivey wasn’t...
Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Several local school districts fall short when it comes to high-speed internet access.
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
‘Men are being murdered’ – Families protest Alabama prison conditions
People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own lives,” said Eric Buchanon,...
wbrc.com
rocketcitynow.com
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
Andalusia Star News
Family seeks answers after Covington County man killed in state prison
The family of a man who was murdered while serving a sentence in an Alabama correctional facility are seeking answers and accountability, according to their lawyers who held a press conference in front of the Covington County Courthouse Friday. Denarieya “DL” Smith was beaten and stabbed to death by another...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest.
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
WAFF
Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
