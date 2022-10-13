Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star didn’t want to go too far down the Tolkien rabbit hole
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a certified hit, but it came about due to complex rights entanglements. This has left some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material off the table for the show as it goes into future seasons, and because of this, a star of the project has not bothered to read too much of Tolkien for fear of being disappointed if they cannot adapt something later on.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on the latest ‘outrageous and explosive’ episode
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode nine, “The Green Council.”. The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) quickly moving pieces around to install his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king. Eve Best’s Rhaenys is without her dragon, but she’s able to sneak away and retrieve her from the dragon pit, bursting from the floor below and interrupting the coronation, in what was comfortably this week’s standout moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Producers tease darker second season as Sauron’s unexpected plans for Middle-earth are revealed
More than five years after Amazon struck a deal with the Tolkien Estate to bring The Lord of the Rings to the small screens, the first season of their most ambitious undertaking to date, The Rings of Power, finally premiered on Prime Video over the past few weeks and invited audiences back to the rolling hills of Middle-earth for yet another adventure, this time set in the Second Age.
wegotthiscovered.com
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’
Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ meme for this week’s ickiest scene has the fandom in stitches
Regardless of how we may feel about Alicent Hightower and what she’s done so far in the first House of the Dragon season, at least now she won’t be able to plead righteousness after the events of the latest episode. As King’s Landing prepared to embrace its new...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’s’ latest episode has fans reflecting on how hated ‘Game of Thrones’ characters would handle foes
By the time Sunday rolls around, HBO’s House of the Dragon will have concluded its first season. It has received praise, sparked a number of memes, and now a moment from the ninth episode of the initial run of 10 is reminding fans of very reviled character’s past.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes
Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Green Council forms in episode 9 promo images as ‘House’ star reflects on his reign
It was something of a custom for penultimate Game of Thrones episodes to go all out in terms of surprise twists and mind-bending action, so can we expect the same from House of the Dragon for its first ninth episode? The promo images that HBO has recently released certainly seem to hint at such an outing.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal vigilante thriller holds up spectacularly for those with a strong stomach
For an entire generation (or even two) of cinemagoers, Michael Caine is the kindly old man who shows up to deliver helpful exposition in effects-heavy blockbusters like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Last Witch Hunter, Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and many more, but rare outings like Harry Brown remind you why he’s a legend of the silver screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ writer answers the question we all have from the episode nine ending
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon. Episode nine’s ending of House of the Dragon has fans, mostly those in Team Black, all riled up over game-changing decision by a previously unsuspecting character. Luckily, staff who worked on the episode explained why the ending happened the way it did, despite knowing that things could have ended differently if gone the other way.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ director explains the Hightower’s nuclear predicament
Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode “The Green Council.”. House of the Dragon episode nine ended with quite the bang, setting up what is sure to be an eventful and action-packed finale. At the center of that ending was The Queen That Never...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are ‘The Midnight Club’ kids singing ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ in 1994?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Midnight Club. The Midnight Club goes to great lengths to be era appropriate, but the use of one song in particular may stick out like a sore thumb to eagle-eyed fans whose interests meet at the cross-section of late 1990s to early 2000s rock music and horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
News of ‘The Flash’ sequel has ‘Batgirl’ lovers rolling their eyes
The revelation of a sequel to The Flash being greenlit a solid nine months prior to its cinematic release has many fans up in arms again over the fate of Batgirl. The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery coincided with a remorseless scythe being wielded across countless projects across DC and Warner’s most famous properties. The cancelation of Batgirl has yet again reared its ugly head, as fans have been incensed yet again following a report suggesting The Flash has already guaranteed itself a sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ stans are praising their new MVP, Rhaenys Targaryen
Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode, “The Green Council.”. While episode nine of House of the Dragon had a bit of a lull in comparison to last week’s action, it was still very much calm before a sure-to-be storm in next week’s finale.
Comments / 0