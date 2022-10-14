ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Week 8 High School Football Highlights and Scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Week 8 of high school football in the Midlands is complete! For full highlights of Friday night's action, click on the video at the top of the page. Lexington 36, White Knoll 33 (OT) Gilbert 38, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7. Lower Richland 42, Swansea 13. Batesburg-Leesville 21,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Midlands man wins $30,000 on a grocery run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man won $30,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery and celebrated with some new kicks. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said. He won the prize on a $2 scratch-off that he bought while doing his weekly grocery shopping at the Publix on Old Cherokee Rd. in Lexington. The winner told lottery officials that he got out of the checkout line to buy the scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. A couple of days later, he checked all the tickets at once. The scratch-off was the only winner.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

A couple more days of warm weather before a big cool down

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures made it to the 80s to kick off the weekend!. To round things out on Sunday, we're holding on to that warmer weather. There'll still be plenty of sunshine. We do end up seeing a couple of clouds sneak into our skies by the second half of the day.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aerospace and STEM magnet program coming to Richland One students

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Richland School District One is tapping into millions of dollars to give students some new opportunities. The district is one of two schools in South Carolina to get a nearly 15 million dollar grant to pay for a magnet program. 14.9 million dollars will give...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County fatal collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina High reports a motorcyclist is dead after their vehicle collided with a deer in Sumter County. Trooper James Miller stated the incident happened around 7:06 p.m. at Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive, about 10 miles west of Sumter. A 2021 Harley-Davidson...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for man who walked out of hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked out of an area hospital without completing his treatment. Officials say they are searching for 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson. He was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

