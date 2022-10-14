Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Week 8 High School Football Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Week 8 of high school football in the Midlands is complete! For full highlights of Friday night's action, click on the video at the top of the page. Lexington 36, White Knoll 33 (OT) Gilbert 38, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7. Lower Richland 42, Swansea 13. Batesburg-Leesville 21,...
wach.com
Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
wach.com
Midlands man wins $30,000 on a grocery run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man won $30,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery and celebrated with some new kicks. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said. He won the prize on a $2 scratch-off that he bought while doing his weekly grocery shopping at the Publix on Old Cherokee Rd. in Lexington. The winner told lottery officials that he got out of the checkout line to buy the scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. A couple of days later, he checked all the tickets at once. The scratch-off was the only winner.
wach.com
One more day of warm weather before temperatures tumble for the week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We hold onto our warm weather for a bit longer. Temperatures on Monday will still reach the lower 80s, if not the upper 70s for the rest of us. The difference from the weekend is that we'll see a lot more clouds in our sky. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
A couple more days of warm weather before a big cool down
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures made it to the 80s to kick off the weekend!. To round things out on Sunday, we're holding on to that warmer weather. There'll still be plenty of sunshine. We do end up seeing a couple of clouds sneak into our skies by the second half of the day.
wach.com
SC Latino, Hispanic businesses recognized in Latino-Hispanic Business Day Proclamation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mota Enterprises, Mota Crosslinking Business Academy celebrated the 4th Annual South Carolina Latino - Hispanic Business Day Proclamation Friday. During the celebration of this multicultural event, the audience witnessed the readings of the SC Business Day. Proclamations written by MCBA and proclaimed by the SC...
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
wach.com
Warming throughout a beautiful, fall weekend before temperatures plunge
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A cold front finally cleared the area ushering in cooler and drier air for the South Carolina Midlands. This will lead us to a wonderful, sunny, fall day across the Midlands on Friday. It will be a much cooler morning, but the afternoon looks great!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
wach.com
Aerospace and STEM magnet program coming to Richland One students
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Richland School District One is tapping into millions of dollars to give students some new opportunities. The district is one of two schools in South Carolina to get a nearly 15 million dollar grant to pay for a magnet program. 14.9 million dollars will give...
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
wach.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County fatal collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina High reports a motorcyclist is dead after their vehicle collided with a deer in Sumter County. Trooper James Miller stated the incident happened around 7:06 p.m. at Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive, about 10 miles west of Sumter. A 2021 Harley-Davidson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Orangeburg officials investigating early morning tractor trailer, train incident
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg officials are investigating a tractor trailer, train incident that happened early Friday morning. According to officials, it took place at Whaley and Magnolia. There are no injuries. At this house the following roads are closed: Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man who walked out of hospital
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked out of an area hospital without completing his treatment. Officials say they are searching for 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson. He was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.
wach.com
One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
wach.com
Police seek suspects accused of shoplifting over $10,000 in Ulta Beauty merchandise
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects accused of shoplifting over $10,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty. Police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15. If you recognize these individuals, you are urged to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with...
wach.com
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office special response team receives new equipment
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County Sheriff's Office special response team received new equipment. Two local companies updated the necessary equipment for the SRT. This will help SRT accomplish some of the most important and dangerous situations to keep Kershaw County safe. Jacob Grey Firearms of West Columbia and...
wach.com
Bond denied for Sumter County mother who used social media to intimated witnesses
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The mother of one of three defendants in a Sumter County double-murder has been arrested for tampering with a witness. Officials say Tanikka Carnetta Graves, the mother of Armonie Freeman was arrested. Graves used Freeman's social media accounts to send threats to witnesses that...
Comments / 0