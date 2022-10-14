ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside Park, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ohio man accused of drowning, dissecting dog

CINCINNATI — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to killing his pet. Amani Ciers was arrested after showing officers and the Hamilton County dog warden the body of his dead Chihuahua on Wednesday, WXIX reported. Court documents obtained by WLWT allege that Ciers...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts

LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy