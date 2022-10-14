Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Florence police: 5 people arrested in connection to multiple vehicle theft
FLORENCE, Ky. — Over the course of two days, the Florence Police Department received multiple reports in connection to four stolen vehicles. On Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15 the Florence Police Department responded to reports of two possible stolen vehicles; a blue Hyundai and KIA Rio. Officers...
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Ohio man accused of drowning, dissecting dog
CINCINNATI — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to killing his pet. Amani Ciers was arrested after showing officers and the Hamilton County dog warden the body of his dead Chihuahua on Wednesday, WXIX reported. Court documents obtained by WLWT allege that Ciers...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
lovelandmagazine.com
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeals judge’s injunction against abortion ban
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing a Hamilton County judge’s order blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban indefinitely as the case over it proceeds. In a news release, Yost’s office said they filed the notice of appeal after consulting with the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
linknky.com
NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts
LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
kingstonthisweek.com
City of Hamilton's mass email reveals names and emails of hundreds of mail-in voters
A city of Hamilton email that was sent to hundreds of residents voting by mail accidentally exposed their names and associated email addresses by adding them to the ‘cc’ field. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Many dozens...
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
WLWT 5
Family with autistic son says they were kicked out of hotel after noise complaints in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A vacation goes horribly wrong in Mason. A family who has a son with Autism says they were kicked out of the Great Wolf Lodge after a few noise complaints were made to their room. Now, the family is speaking out about their difficult situation. "If...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Man working to rebuild life after going to jail for crime he didn't commit
CINCINNATI — He was arrested, charged, put on trial and cleared, but four years later, a local man is still struggling to climb out from under the ordeal of criminal prosecution. The criminal charges against Brandin Vaughn in 2017 included two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of...
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
