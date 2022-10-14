ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Eastern Australia This Week

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted by Australian weather authorities for Eastern Australia throughout the remainder of the week. The greatest risk will be flooding in low-lying areas, as well as riverine flooding pertaining to the overflow of inland bodies of water like lakes, streams, and rivers. This flooding is common in Eastern Australia, as seen previously in New South Wales and Queensland.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
The Independent

Australia issues flood evacuation orders as areas receive three times average October rain in just a day

Thousands of people across southeast Australia have been ordered to evacuate as two days of torrential rain triggered flash flooding in the area.Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania saw fast-moving water bursting river banks, after they observed more than a month’s worth of rain since late Wednesday, said officials.In New South Wales, a 63-year-old man was reported missing in flood waters, while another person was reported missing in central Victoria today, said officials. While no details of the missing person from Victoria town have been released,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaspe River#Australian#The Bureau Of Meteorology
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Heavy rains and flooding leave thousands without power in southeastern Australia

Heavy rains in southeastern Australia left thousands of homes without power and emergency services conducted multiple flood-related rescues across the region on Thursday. Threat level: Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jonathan How warned more heavy rainfall that could lead to "life-threatening flash-flooding" was "on the way" as evacuations orders and warnings were issued across Victoria, New South Wales and the island state of Tasmania.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Entire town braces to go underwater with residents told it's now TOO LATE to leave and the defence force called in to help as huge rain system smashes Australia - here's what you need to know

Another massive rain band is about to unleash on Australia's east coast with four states in the firing line, as thousands of homes are threatened by floodwaters in Victoria. The rain band will form on Monday evening, stretching from Central Australia to South Australia before moving eastwards, targeting NSW and Queensland by Wednesday and then lashing Tasmania by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Julia Slams Central America, Causing Flooding Rainfall and Strong Winds

Tropical Storm Julia pounded Central America, causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding. Forecasts advised residents to prepare and monitor the developments of the storm. According to the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) recent advisory on 'Tropical Storm Julia' on October 9, reports said that Julia would remain a tropical storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Extreme weather warning for millions of Australians with intense 200mm rain blast, damaging winds and 'life-threatening' flooding set to strike the southeast - here's when it's due to hit your area

Australia's south-east coast is bracing for a devastating 200mm rain blast with 'life-threatening' floods and powerful winds on the way for millions of residents. Satellite images capture a massive cloud band extending 5,000 kilometres from the Tropical Indian Ocean to continental Australia - with several states set to be affected, chief among them Victoria and Tasmania, plus southern New South Wales.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week evolved into Tropical Storm Karl Tuesday afternoon. Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche at roughly 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday and, as of 10 p.m. CDT, was located about...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy