ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

By Samantha Boyd
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUv3z_0iYKuyR900

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.

‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the governor said the state is already doing everything it can with this federal agency.

“We got to get to the bottom of it,” said Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence. “I’ve buried a lot of homicide victims in this city and I’m tired of seeing families crying and torn up and heartbroken about their loved one being shot down and killed.”

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

Just this week, Little Rock reached its 65 th homicide of the year.

Also this week, Johnson sent his second letter to Governor Hutchinson asking him to request help from the government agency.

He sent his first letter back in August after more than a dozen shootings and multiple homicides in Little Rock.

That letter also requested Governor Hutchinson work to get illegal guns off the streets. While Governor Hutchinson’s spokesperson said he never got that letter, he did respond to their concerns with this letter.

FULL LETTER FROM STOP THE VIOLENCE TO GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON

“I applaud him for doing that, but we need some extra help,” Johnson said.

As for the second letter Johnson sent this week, the governor’s spokesperson said Arkansas State Troopers do work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

However, Johnson said he hopes to see more progress soon.

“We’re not talking about infringing upon the Second Amendment right, Johnson said. “People have the right to bear arms. We’re talking about the illegal guns on the streets.”

LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley

The governor’s spokesperson said he has not received this second letter from Johnson, but he will be happy to respond to any concerns if and when he does receive it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
swark.today

State Senator Larry Teague explains the four proposed state constitutional amendments up for vote

LITTLE ROCK – When Arkansas voters go to the polls on November 8 they will determine the fate of four proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Three of the measures were referred to the ballot by the legislature. Issue One would grant the legislature the power to call itself into session. Issue Two would require a 60 percent majority for approval of future amendments and initiatives. Issue Three would prohibit state and local governments from burdening a person’s practice of religion, unless there is a compelling reason.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
FOX 16 News

Arkansas & ACLU in court next week over transgender law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ top lawyer and advocates for transgender youth are facing off in court next week. Last year, the Natural State was the first in the United States to pass a law banning gender-affirming treatments for people under 18. An injunction has stopped the law from being enforced, but that could soon […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment
WREG

St. Francis County Chief Deputy passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Chief Deputy Gene Wingo passed away recently. In a Facebook post, the First Judicial Task Force shared their condolences: “Tonight our deepest condolences go out to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy