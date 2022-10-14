SPRINGFIELD – Following the CDC’s recommendation of the new bivalent boosters for children five and older, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending parents and guardians get children vaccinated and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. They are also reminding parents that with flu season underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Children can receive both these vaccinations at the same time. The CDC states that 16 counties are rated at Medium Community Level for COVID-19 in Illinois. More than 890,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO