Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10
YPSILANTI, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10. NIU’s 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone. Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies’ lead to 29-10 late in the third. Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run. Taylor Powell threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).
wglc.net
Illinois Commerce Commission approves safety upgrades for Putnam County rail crossings
GRANVILLE – The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to move forward with six highway-rail crossing safety improvements projects in Putnam County. The Agreement requires the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to install automatic warning devices at four locations in Granville, including McCoy Street, Main Street, Division Street and St. Paul Street. Two other crossings will see improvements, one in Mark at Hennepin Street and in McNabb. The total cost for the new automatic devices is $2,324,967. Illinois Commerce Commission staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.
wglc.net
LaSalle Library offers Halloween craft activities
LASALLE – To celebrate autumn, the LaSalle Library’s weekly Grab & Go craft kits for youth will have new crafts available at the Children’s Circulation Desk every Wednesday. On Tuesday, October 18th, Wednesday, October 19th, and Thursday, October 20th, during open hours, families are invited to stop in to create “Two Mummies and a Ghost…BOO!” a Halloween decoration craft. Using recycled base materials, families craft two mummies and a steel can ghost luminaire. Decorating supplies will be provided by the Library. Families will need to bring a clean, empty can (15 to 20 ounces) per child – prepare the can(s) by filling with water and freezing them two days before the program – and two boxes, for example, cereal, snack cracker or cookies size, per child.
wglc.net
IVCC to encourage early registration for spring semester
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is encouraging students to register early for the spring semester that begins January 9th. The IVCC board announced students could receive a $100 gift card for the bookstore, food service or local vendors for students who pay tuition by December 15th. Students registering for at least 15 hours will have tuition waived for any additional hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglc.net
LaSalle County COVID-19 deaths approach 500; latest victims a woman in her 30’s and a man in his 50’s
OTTAWA – The death total from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is approaching 500. The two latest individuals to succumb to the disease were a woman in her 30’s and a man in his 50’s. The current community spread risk for the county remains low, however, they did report 95 new cases in the last seven days. LaSalle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster.
wglc.net
Lindenwood gets 1st OVC win, tops E. Illinois 37-34 in OT
CHARLESON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Brister hit Kobe Smith from 9 yards out in overtime to earn Lindenwood its first Ohio Valley Conference victory, a 37-34 win over Eastern Illinois. Brister scored from a yard out with 3:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime, and hit Payton Rose with a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Jonah O’Brien answered with a 1-yard run, and on the first possession of the second round of overtime the Panthers kicked a 22-yard field goal.
wglc.net
IDPH Endorses Bivalent COVID-19 Booster for children 5 and up
SPRINGFIELD – Following the CDC’s recommendation of the new bivalent boosters for children five and older, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending parents and guardians get children vaccinated and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. They are also reminding parents that with flu season underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Children can receive both these vaccinations at the same time. The CDC states that 16 counties are rated at Medium Community Level for COVID-19 in Illinois. More than 890,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare shares results of 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
PEORIA – OSF HealthCare has published the results of their 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The surveys are required of tax-exempt hospitals through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Conducted every three years through community surveys, the assessment evaluates the overall health of the area and creates an opportunity to improve the health of the community. The findings highlight areas of concern, including behavioral health, mental health, substance use and healthy behaviors, defined as active living and healthy eating and their impact on obesity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglc.net
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
wglc.net
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
wglc.net
IVCC announces production of MAME!
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department will premier its first full-scale musical since 2019, MAME!, featuring a large cast of community members, students and faculty beginning Thursday. IVCC Director and Choreographer of Musical Theatre Don Grant Zellmer said “MAME!” is the perfect show for the time — a classic with familiar music and a ‘feel-good’ story. MAME! plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10 through 20. Online ticket sales open Oct. 17.
wglc.net
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted in the case. In a news release on Friday they say that the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions.
Comments / 0