BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s taken Matthew Tkachuk all but two games with the Florida Panthers to make his scoring and physical presence felt in the Eastern Conference. Two days after getting off 16 shot attempts and scoring an empty-net goal in a season-opening win over the New York Islanders, Tkachuk was difficult to contain in keying a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO