Eunice Haas
Eunice Haas, 73, of Willmar, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Willmar. Memorial services are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Eunice May Haas was born September 5, 1949, in Evan, Minnesota, the daughter of Jacob and Rose (Drusch) Andert. She grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Fairfax High School in 19687. She married Keith Haas and they lived in Sleepy Eye and had two daughters together. They divorced after 22 years of marriage. She later moved to Fairmont, where she lived with her partner, Loren Helland, and managed Fairmont Vacuum Center for a number of years. In 2012, she moved to Willmar. Eunice was a huge fan of classic country music, Jeopardy, late-night talk shows, and Minnesota sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.
Elaine Ellen Olson
Elaine Ellen Olson, 91, of Raymond, died Sunday, October 17th at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will be 10:30 am, Saturday, October 22nd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
DEMO Inc. Fundraiser
(Willmar, MN) This is a big weekend for the old Svea school house, which for the past couple of decades has been turned into the non-profit DEMO Inc, known for working with area youth and others with paper-making and other classes and art projects. The 23rd DEMO Inc live and silent auction and raffle is tomorrow (Sunday) at the Willmar Education and Arts Center (WEAC). It begins at noon with MaryEllen's famous barbecues. The auction begins at 1 p.m. Tickets for the raffle are available at the event.
U of M Vice Chair Sviggum under fire for comments about UM Morris diversity
(St. Paul MN-) KSTP TV says during a University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting last Thursday, Board of Regents Vice-Chair, Steve Sviggum, asked the interim-chancellor at the University of Minnesota-Morris if declining enrollment might be connected to “too much diversity” at the campus which is about two-and-a-half hours west of the metro area.
Montevideo VFW Post 380 Auxiliary "Fall Luncheon"
Montevideo VFW Post 380 Auxiliary "Fall Luncheon" Bake Sale begins at 11:30 am, lunch served at 12 noon (lunch tickets $5.00). There is also a raffle table and door prizes. All proceeds will go to help with veterans projects and donations to cancer organizations. Everyone welcome.
KWLM to broadcast Kandiyohi Co. Commission District 3 candidates' forum Monday
(Willmar MN-) With less than a month to go before the November 8th general election and absentee voting already started, we have entered the season of candidate debates and forums. KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, October 28th.
Adulting 101 - Introduction to Resumes (pre-register by Oct. 25, class is on Oct. 25th)
What: Adult Program "Adulting 101 - Introduction to Resumes" Pre-register at https://forms.gle/jFWokwEPXWHPeq6y9.
