Eunice Haas, 73, of Willmar, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Willmar. Memorial services are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Eunice May Haas was born September 5, 1949, in Evan, Minnesota, the daughter of Jacob and Rose (Drusch) Andert. She grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Fairfax High School in 19687. She married Keith Haas and they lived in Sleepy Eye and had two daughters together. They divorced after 22 years of marriage. She later moved to Fairmont, where she lived with her partner, Loren Helland, and managed Fairmont Vacuum Center for a number of years. In 2012, she moved to Willmar. Eunice was a huge fan of classic country music, Jeopardy, late-night talk shows, and Minnesota sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO