Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong
Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Today’s Vehicle Fire
2022-10-14@5:00pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Today’s vehicle fire is being hosted by Milford on I-95 northbound near exit 41 for your commuting pleasure. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Darien man killed in crash on I-95 in Old Lyme
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
Eyewitness News
I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
yonkerstimes.com
Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester
Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island
It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
recordpatriot.com
Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-95 North in Old Lyme
One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Old Lyme on Saturday. State police said 52-year-old Michael Sansur, of Darien, was stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane on I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 around 7:24 a.m.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer
FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
Comments / 0