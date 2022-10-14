Read full article on original website
13abc.com
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed
DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday claimed the life of one person and sent another to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
WLWT 5
Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston
CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
Fourth Miami Valley police officer attacked in recent months
Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Fox 19
Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
UPDATE: Coroner’s office ID’s Dayton man as victim of Tuesday homicide
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WLWT 5
OSP: Mother, 5-year-old boy critical after crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash left a woman and her young child injured in Wilmington. OSP troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. on Portsmouth Road near SR 32. According to OSP, the 5-year-old boy was initially unresponsive,...
Dayton man facing murder charges for shooting at shopping center parking lot
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Quinn Mattison, 27, is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, according to charges filed Friday morning in Dayton Municipal Court.
WLWT 5
Florence police: 5 people arrested in connection to multiple vehicle theft
FLORENCE, Ky. — Over the course of two days, the Florence Police Department received multiple reports in connection to four stolen vehicles. On Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15 the Florence Police Department responded to reports of two possible stolen vehicles; a blue Hyundai and KIA Rio. Officers...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
