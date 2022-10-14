ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

13abc.com

GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: Mother, 5-year-old boy critical after crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash left a woman and her young child injured in Wilmington. OSP troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. on Portsmouth Road near SR 32. According to OSP, the 5-year-old boy was initially unresponsive,...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

