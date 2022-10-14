Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Related
Missing 13-year-old teen found safe, KCPD say
Kansas City police said the missing 13-year-old teen had been located and is safe
KMBC.com
SIlver alert issued for 70-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia
KCPD has issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman in Kansas City. Deborah A. Johnson is was last seen in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 14. Johnson has Dementia and easily forgets where she is. Police described her as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall,...
KMBC.com
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
KCPD investigating 2 suspicious deaths near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road
A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide
Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KCTV 5
19-year-old man identified as victim of Kansas City homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Friday night. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a...
KC double shooting leaves one dead, one injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Vivion and North Oak in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a crash involving multiple vehicles just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers found two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both taken […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
Suspicious death Thursday in 6200 block of Tracy Avenue ruled homicide
A suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City police located missing man with dementia, Silver Alert canceled
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for a man who had been missing.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near East 80th, Wayne Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East 80th Street and Wayne Avenue. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Authorities said when officers arrived, they found the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victim died at the scene.
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Avenue
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a garage Saturday morning.
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
KMBC.com
Some Chiefs fans asking for help after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are asking for help after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. Thieves took it from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. Now, the Kansas City community is stepping up to help.
KCTV 5
One dead following crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
KCTV 5
Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
Comments / 0