ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide

Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old man identified as victim of Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Friday night. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC double shooting leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Vivion and North Oak in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a crash involving multiple vehicles just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers found two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both taken […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Medical Treatment#117th Terrace
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near East 80th, Wayne Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East 80th Street and Wayne Avenue. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Authorities said when officers arrived, they found the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victim died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy