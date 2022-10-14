Mount Carmel braces for Southern Columbia in PA's most "historic" football rivalry

Thursday night in the heart of Mount Carmel, the crowd packed into Matucci’s for "Supper Club," Mount Carmel’s weekly football dinner. High school football is almost a religion in the coal region, so it’s not surprising the turnout for Italian food and gridiron gossip is usually good. But this week's capacity crowd felt different. It was still 24-hours from kickoff, but the people of the 17851 were ready to go.

This isn’t just any week, it’s Southern Columbia week. The arch rival. The arch nemesis.

This is what high school football is all about.

Two schools roughly ten miles apart, ready for the annual grudge match. But this backyard rivalry is different than most. This one isn’t tucked away for only friends and neighbors to watch. The entire state will have its eyes on this game.

Southern has dominated all of Pennsylvania for the better part of two decades, so it’s no surprise they’ve dominated this rivalry. The last fourteen times these two have squared off, the Tigers have won.

But this year could be different.

Mount Carmel has started the season 7-0, including impressive wins over North Schuylkill, Dunmore and Milton. They’ve also scored 40+ points in six straight games. In fact, through seven games, the Red Tornadoes have piled up 310 points, third most in program history behind the 315 scored by the 1921 team and the 314 in 2008.

But they still have to find a way to beat Southern.

This year, the Tigers are vulnerable. Devastating injuries to star players Garrett Garcia and Wes Barnes have clearly taken a toll. Two regular season losses, which itself hadn’t happened in over a decade, has breathed a bit of life into every Tiger opponent.

"We're certainly the underdog," said legendary Southern coach Jim Roth Thursday night after practice. "That brings a different feel to it, and it provides a different type of challenge. We hope our team is up to the challenge."

But even with the Tiger's injuries and their pair of losses, Mount Carmel is well aware this is still Southern Columbia. They’re still the five-time defending state champs, and the game is at their place.

You can dig deeper into the annals. Mount Carmel is Pennsylvania's best program of all time. Its 885 wins are more than any other school in state history, and the Red Tornadoes have six state titles of their own.

Southern Columbia, however, is Pennsylvania’s best program of right now, having won 11 state titles in the last 20 years, including five in a row and six out of seven.

But to the players and the communities, Friday night isn’t about state titles or all-time win totals. It’s about bragging rights. It’s about coal region supremacy. It’s about one team trying to get the monkey off their back, and the other team trying to keep it there.

While the role of underdog is unique to Southern, the role of favorite, at least in this series, is one the Red Tornado's coach John Darrah isn't used to either.

"The game is a little later in the season than it has been, so that's a little different," Darrah said, whose team is also dealing with key injuries of their own. Stud lineman Matt Kelley and starting quarterback Cole Spears are both out. "And I think our kids are anxious, but a good kind of anxious."

Both coaches are doing their best to block out the noise and keep the focus on the task at hand.

"It's another opportunity for us to show that we've improved, and we're a better team than we were at the beginning of the season," Roth said.

"We don't want our kids to think they have to be perfect," Darrah stressed. "We just want to go out and play our game."

But they both know this isn't just another game. Football fans around the state have been waiting all year for this game. Some people in a certain town have been waiting fifteen years for this game.

Ten miles away, there's a group of players who want to make them wait a little longer.

This is what high school football is all about.