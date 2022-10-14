ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

By Samantha Boyd
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUl1v_0iYKtPm300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.

‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the governor said the state is already doing everything it can with this federal agency.

“We got to get to the bottom of it,” said Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence. “I’ve buried a lot of homicide victims in this city and I’m tired of seeing families crying and torn up and heartbroken about their loved one being shot down and killed.”

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

Just this week, Little Rock reached its 65 th homicide of the year.

Also this week, Johnson sent his second letter to Governor Hutchinson asking him to request help from the government agency.

He sent his first letter back in August after more than a dozen shootings and multiple homicides in Little Rock.

That letter also requested Governor Hutchinson work to get illegal guns off the streets. While Governor Hutchinson’s spokesperson said he never got that letter, he did respond to their concerns with this letter.

FULL LETTER FROM STOP THE VIOLENCE TO GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON

“I applaud him for doing that, but we need some extra help,” Johnson said.

As for the second letter Johnson sent this week, the governor’s spokesperson said Arkansas State Troopers do work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

However, Johnson said he hopes to see more progress soon.

“We’re not talking about infringing upon the Second Amendment right, Johnson said. “People have the right to bear arms. We’re talking about the illegal guns on the streets.”

LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley

The governor’s spokesperson said he has not received this second letter from Johnson, but he will be happy to respond to any concerns if and when he does receive it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment
WREG

St. Francis County Chief Deputy passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Chief Deputy Gene Wingo passed away recently. In a Facebook post, the First Judicial Task Force shared their condolences: “Tonight our deepest condolences go out to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy