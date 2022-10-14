Read full article on original website
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 8 (10/14): AHSTW clinches undefeated season, T-C's Turner racks up another 324
(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia all grabbed victories in KMAland Class A action on Friday. Luke Sternberg had 274 yards rushing and three touchdowns for AHSTW in the win. Kyle Sternberg added 153 yards passing and four touchdowns with two to Nick Denning and one each to Brayden Lund and Ryan Wedemeyer.
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 8 (10/14): East Mills clinches playoff berth
(KMAland) -- Lenox, East Mills, Bedford, Audubon, CAM, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, SE Warren, MSTM, Moravia and Mormon Trail were all Week 8 winners in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. No. 5 Lenox 28 No. 9 Fremont-Mills 2. Find the complete recap from Lenox’s district championship-clinching win over...
Nebraska High School scores Friday
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
IHSAA releases first round football assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first round matchups for 8-Player, Class A, 1A and 2A football. The first round takes place on Friday night. After next week, the playoffs will be reset into four pods of four teams. Find the full pairings here and...
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
20 KMAland teams make IHSAA Football Playoffs
(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason qualifiers for 8-player and small-class 11-player. Twenty KMAland teams punched their tickets to the postseason on Friday night. In 8-Player, the top three teams in each district and two wild card teams qualify while the top four in...
Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox
(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
KMAland Tennis (10/13): Nebraska City's Causgrove & Robinson will play for a state medal
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson will play for a medal at the Class B state tennis tournament. Causgrove and Robinson — seeded 10th — grabbed two wins in the opening day of the tournament on Thursday. The duo then lost in a quarterfinal to the No. 2 seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic.
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - October 14, 2022
There were some very big matchups this week in Missouri for week 8 and in northeast Kansas for week 7. Below is a full list of all of our area games. #8 Maryville 39 (5-3) #7 Savannah 28 (7-1) - FINAL. - Maryville has topped Savannah for 12 straight meetings.
Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
Griswold tested, gritty heading into the postseason
(Griswold) -- A rigorous Corner Conference slate has prepared Griswold volleyball for Class 1A postseason action. The Tigers maneuvered through the regular season with a 17-14 record and finished with a 3-3 record in the Corner Conference. "We made steady improvements throughout the season," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We were...
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
Dominant defense, efficient rushing attack leads Lenox to district title, unbeaten regular season
(Lenox) -- Lenox football picked an ideal time to post their most impressive performance of the 2022 season and perhaps make a statement to the rest of the 8-Player field. The KMA State No. 5 Tigers (8-0, 6-0) shined in all facets of the game, particularly with a productive offense and dominant defense to notch a 28-2 win over No. 9 Fremont-Mills, securing Lenox the Class 8-Player District 9 championship.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. CemeteryOak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15,...
Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday
(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
