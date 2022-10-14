(Lenox) -- Lenox football picked an ideal time to post their most impressive performance of the 2022 season and perhaps make a statement to the rest of the 8-Player field. The KMA State No. 5 Tigers (8-0, 6-0) shined in all facets of the game, particularly with a productive offense and dominant defense to notch a 28-2 win over No. 9 Fremont-Mills, securing Lenox the Class 8-Player District 9 championship.

LENOX, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO