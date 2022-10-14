Southwest bowling undefeated. Belen cross-country and golf on a role. Plus volleyball and more

In a battle of unbeatens, the Southwest boys’ bowling team edged Columbus 4-3 in a closely fought match.

The first game Columbus won easily, scoring 831 points, while Southwest totaled 696 points. Despite Game 1’s scoring, this was not going to be that easy.

Southwest regrouped, starting strong in Game 2 to put pressure on the Explorers. Southwest continued the effort, winning 804-710.

In the final game of the nip-and-tuck match, Southwest junior Fabian Camacho led the way with a high game of 190. He helped the Eagles lead much of that game, but Columbus fought back, closing the gap in the last two frames but falling short by six pins (792-786).

In a great team effort, Southwest earned two points for each game won, giving it four points overall. Columbus collected two points for winning a game and a bonus point for the highest overall point total, amassing three points overall.

Top scorers: Fabian Camacho (SW) high game 190, series 501; Damian Fernadez (SW) high game 178; Chris Ferrer (COL) high game 185, high series 519. SW (4-0), Col (4-1).

More bowling

BOYS: Columbus 7, Coral Park 0: Luis Hernandez (CP) high game 244, high series 610; Alejandro Johnson (Col) high game 214, series 605. Col (5-1).

BOYS: Ferguson 7, Coral Park 0: Isaiah Lacayo (Ferg) high game 220. Ferg (6-0).

BOYS: Ferguson 7, Braddock 0: Daniel Rodriguez (Ferg) high game 224, high series 602; Isaiah Lacayo (Ferg) high game 200; Anthony Marin (Ferg) high game 197. Ferg (7-0).

BOYS: Ferguson 7, TERRA 0: Daniel Rodriguez (Ferg) high game198, high series 581, Ferg (8-0).

BOYS: Southwest 5, Braddock 2: Fabian Camacho (SW) high game 244, high series 561; Tristan Benigno (SW) high game 200; Abel Diaz (Brd) high game 160. SW (5-0).

GIRLS: Ferguson 7, Coral Park 0: Karla Portillo (Ferg) high game 158, high series 466. Ferg (6-0).

GIRLS: Ferguson 7, Braddock 0: Karla Portillo (Ferg) high game 168, high series 458; Natalia Findeisen (Ferg) high game 145; Samantha Perez (Ferg) high game 145. Ferg (7-0).

GIRLS: Ferguson 7, TERRA 0: Karla Portillo (Ferg) high game 148; Natalia Findeisen (Ferg) high series 398. Ferg (8-0).

Cross-country

After not racing for a few weeks because of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team returned to action and did not miss a step, winning the FSU Prestate Invitational in Tallahassee.

The race is considered the most competitive in the state as 32 teams of all classifications (including several from out of state) went head-to-head on the famed state championship course at Apalachee Regional Park.

Belen Jesuit cross-country standout Joshua Ruiz at the FSU Prestate Invitational. Photo Courtesy Belen Cross-Country via Flrunners.com

Leading Belen was Joshua Ruiz, a junior who ran a 5K season best 15 minutes and 16 seconds to finish 4th of 283 runners. His twin brother Joseph Ruiz, a junior, was second for Belen, 17th overall, in 15:38.

Ransom Everglades junior David Serra was 10th in 15:26, and Columbus junior Alejandro Romagosa took 30th in 15:47. Coral Reef senior Ryan Sarafoglu ran 15:49, 34th overall.

Belen sophomore Joseph Socarras placed 23rd in 15:41, and teammate Marcelo Mantecon, an 8th grader, was 28th in 15:45. Evan Torres, a junior at Belen, was 32nd in 15:49 to help assure another team championship.

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team won the FSU Prestate Invitational. Photo Courtesy Belen Cross-Country via Flrunners.com

Winning the team title, Belen scored 85 points with a team average time 15:38, its second fastest in school history. Creekside from St. Johns was runner-up at 147.

The team dedicated their race performance to the many teams from Florida’s west coast who couldn’t compete because of the impact from Hurricane Ian.

Team: Top 10: 1. Belen Jesuit 85; 2. Creekside (147; 3. Brother Martin-New Orleans 159; 4. HB Plant-Tampa 272; 5. Viera 286; 6. Sunlake-Land O’Lakes 292; 7. Fleming Island 306; 8. Columbus 314; 9. Buchholz-Gainesville 355; 10. Ponte Vedra 340. Also: 28. Mater Lakes Academy 609; 29. G.Holmes Braddock 632.

The day before, the Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team won the 305 Classic at Larry & Penny Thompson Park in Miami.

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team won the 305 Classic. Photo Courtesy Belen Cross-Country

The Wolverines scored 59 points to top a field of 18 teams -- mainly from South Florida.

Belen was led by senior Marco de la Hoz, who ran 17:34 to finish third overall on the 5K course.

Axel Fink, a junior from Alonzo & Tracy Mourning High School, clocked 17:28 to finish first of 153 runners.

Team: Top 10: 1 Belen Jesuit 59; 2. Coral Park 81; 3. Coral Gables 110; 4. Miami Sunset 132; 5. Coral Shores 196; 6. Barbara Goleman 211; 7. MAST 216; 8. Keys Gate Charter 228; 9. Felix Varela 296; 10. COHEA 258.

Individual: Top 20: 1. Axel Fink (ATM) 17:28; 2. Adrian Diaz (CP) 17:31; 3. Marco de la Hoz (Bel) 17:34; 4. Jonathan Pena (Horeb Christian) 18:05; 5. Jason Norona (CG) 18:13; 6. Luis Rodriguez (CG) 18:14; 7. Deion Mejia (FV) 18:26; 8. Joaquin Mestre (Bel) 18:33; 9. Athan Figueroa (Sun) 18:36; 10. Jose Cruz (Ferguson) 18:43; 11. Bobby Cordova (BG) 18:44; 12. Deangelo Griffith (FV) 18:46; 13. Noah Scheinblum (Booker T. Washington) 18:47; 14. Nestor Campos (Sun) 18:49; 15. Simon Gutierrez (CS) 18:51; 16. Alexander Michael Cabrices (CP) 18:52; 17. Carlos Moringlane (Bel) 18:53; 18. Marcelo Granda-Scott (Bel) 18:56; 19. William DeLaOsa (CP) 18:57; 20. Aaron Sanchez-Heft (CP) 18:59.

With six big meet victories under its belt, Belen is ranked 13th nationally. On Saturday, the Wolverines end a stellar regular season by competing at the Flrunners.com Invitational in Lakeland. After the meet, on their return drive to Miami, Belen will stop on the southwest coast of Florida to deliver Hurricane Ian relief supplies and lend a helping hand.

Golf

With strong play by freshman Matthew Hernandez (74), sophomore Lorenzo Rodriguez (75) and 8th grader Ryan Nieto (77), Belen Jesuit edged Westlake Prep to win the Wolverine Classic Boys’ Golf Championship for the second consecutive season.

The Belen Jesuit boys’ golf team won the Wolverine Classic. Angel Garcia/Courtesy Belen Golf

Westlake Prep junior Elijah Zamarron was the medalist at 69.

Belen Jesuit 305; Westlake Prep 308; Doral Academy 338; Palmer Trinity 345 .

More Golf

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 157, Westminster Christian 158, Gulliver Prep 158 at Biltmore Golf Course (par 35): In a very close battle, senior co-captain Kobe Lopez tapped in a putt on the final hole to secure a 1-stroke team win for the Raiders.

The match pitted Ransom against District 16-1A rival Westminster Christian and 2A foe Gulliver Prep.

Kobe Lopez +2 (37), PJ Clingan +4 (39), Matthew Pollak +4 (39), and Jonathan Pollak +7 (42) combined for the winning team scoring.

The victory capped a 4-0 week for the Raiders as the regular season draws to a close.

Top scorers: Kobe Lopez (RE), Paul Young (WC) and Krishan Nada (GP) 37; Stephan Goltz (GP) 38; PJ Clingan (RE) and Matthew Pollak (RE) 39.

Volleyball

St. Brendan girls’ volleyball went 3-2 during the Westminster Christian Tournament. The Sabres are 14-5.

St. Brendan d. Mater Academy 25-17, 25-9: Ana Sofia Tobar 4 kills, 6 digs and serve receive; Annelise Alvarez 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 10 digs and serve rec; Jordan Medina 5 kills, 1 ace; Sofia Sanchez 13 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 14 digs and serve rec, 1 ace; Mia Ortiz 4 blocks; Isabela Lopez-Viegas 3 kills, 1 block.

Barron Collier-Naples d. St. Brendan 26-24, 20-25, 15-8: Ana Sofia Tobar 7 kills, 2 blocks, 23 digs and serve rec; Annelise Alvarez 3 kills, 16 digs and serve rec; Jordan Medina 10 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Sofia Sanchez 20 assists, 3 digs; Nikki Baltodano 17 digs and serve rec, 1 ace; Emelee Lopez 5 blocks; Mia Ortiz 5 blocks.

St. Brendan d. Archbishop McCarthy: 25-14, 25-23: Ana Sofia Tobar 8 kills, 2 aces, 21 digs and serve rec; Annelise Alvarez 6 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs and serve rec; Jordan Medina 3 kills; Sofia Sanchez 14 assists, 1 ace; Nikki Baltodano 14 digs and serve rec, 1 ace, 3 assists.

Gulf Coast-Naples d. St. Brendan 25-17, 25-12: Ana Sofia Tobar 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Annelise Alvarez 6 kills; Jordan Medina 3 kills, 2 digs; Sofia Sanchez 19 assists; Nikki Baltodano 5 digs and serve rec.

St. Brendan d. Doral Academy 25-17, 22-25, 15-13: Ana Sofia Tobar 10 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 5 digs and serve rec; Annelise Alvarez 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Jordan Medina 10 kills, 3 digs; Sofia Sanchez 21 assists, 5 digs; Nikki Baltodano 12 digs and serve rec, 2 aces.

More volleyball

ATM improved to 12-3 with a win over Carrollton.

ATM d. Carrollton 17-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-7: Silvia Fernandez 35 digs; CeMone Jose 6 kills, 5 solo blocks, 6 assist blocks; Violette Zayas 6 kills, 14 digs. ATM (12-3).

Gulliver Prep d. Carrollton 25-8, 23-25, 25-10, 25-11: Jackie Taylor 17 kills, 4 blocks; Hailey Brenner 11 kills, 5 blocks; Lia Gonzalez 6 kills; Maya Pace 38 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills; Catalina Palazio 8 aces, 5 kills; Sophia Wong 11 digs. GP (22-3).

