8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
hiphop-n-more.com
50 Cent Hosted Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Brought Down El Chapo Gets Release Date
As previously reported, 50 Cent is hosting a podcast about the story of the twin brothers who helped bring down the prolific drug lord, El Chapo. Today, it gets a release date; October 19. Lionsgate has launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast...
Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes explores the "Milwaukee Cannibal" and his crimes; here's what to know about it before you watch...
Radio Ink
Surviving El Chapo
Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
‘Halloween Ends’ Reviews Say the Series Should Be Laid to Rest
Unfortunately for fans of the Halloween franchise, it seems that The Shape should have just stayed in prison. The David Gordon Green trilogy has been nothing if not divisive, with a strong start, a middling middle, and apparently, a pretty disappointing ending. While John Carpenter gave this trilogy his blessing, either even he couldn’t save it, or he was mostly hands-off.
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
digitalspy.com
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
EW.com
Good omen: Jensen Ackles saw a rainbow when he returned as Dean on The Winchesters
Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
The Watcher: Netflix viewers condemn ‘horrendous’ ending to new mystery series
Netflix viewers have condemned the ending of the new No 1 series The Watcher.Based on a true story, the seven-episode series follows a married couple who move into a house in Westfield, New Jersey, and find themselves being harassed by a sinister figure known as The Watcher.Spoilers follow for the ending of The Watcher...In the series, the couple (played by Naomie Watts and Bobby Cannavale) seem to have put the mystery to bed when Theodora (Noma Dumezweni), the private detective they had hired, confesses to being The Watcher.Theodora claims that she was a previous occupant of the house who...
Comments / 0