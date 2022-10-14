A fifth grade teacher has been arrested after telling one of her students that she had made a "kill list" of the students she taught and the colleagues she worked with. At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the East Chicago Police Department were dispatched to speak with the principal and assistant principal of St. Stanislaus School -- located about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago -- in reference to a threatening report that school officials had learned about earlier in the day regarding fifth grade teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a 25-year old educator from Griffith, Illinois.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO